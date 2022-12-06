English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    December 06, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 18,746 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,834.60-33.90 -0.05%
      Nifty 5018,701.050.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,332.950.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,701.05 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Dec 06, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco481.2020.10 +4.36%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,778.35-93.10 -1.91%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6819.75125.25 +1.87%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT30891.50-160.60 -0.52%


    • December 06, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

      Oil prices rise

      Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

      Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel.

      Futures fell more than 3% in the previous session, after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

    • December 06, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

      Oil prices rise

      Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

      Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel.

      Futures fell more than 3% in the previous session, after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

    • December 06, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

    • December 06, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

      Class 8 Truck Orders
       
      November North America class 8 truck orders at 33,000 units, down 28.8% month-on-month, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Watch out for Bharat Forge, RK Forgings, and GNA Axles in trade today. 

    • December 06, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

      Dollar holds firm on hawkish Fed bets, Aussie on back foot before RBA

      The US dollar held firm against major peers on Tuesday, following its biggest rally in two weeks after strong services data in the United States fuelled bets the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected.

      The Australian dollar languished near a one-week low ahead of a looming central bank rate decision, with market participants watching for signs of a pause in tightening after inflation unexpectedly cooled last month.

      The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - changed hands at 105.11 in early Asian trading, easing 0.1% after Monday's 0.7% rally, its biggest since Nov. 21.

    • December 06, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

      Asian markets trade lower:

      Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates.

      Asian markets trade lower : Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates.
    • December 06, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Wall Street slides

      US markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China.

      The electric-vehicle maker slumped 6.4% on plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to close at 33,947.1, the S&P 500 lost 72.86 points, or 1.79%, to end on 3,998.84, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.56 points, or 1.93%, to finish on 11,239.94.

    • December 06, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

      Market on Monday:

      The Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session (December 5) on a flat note as investors awaited RBI's policy meeting outcome due on December 7.

      At Close, the Sensex was down 33.90 points or 0.05% at 62,834.60, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.03% at 18,701.

      The market began the week on a flat note with a negative bias and extended the losses as the day progressed. However, it remained volatile and saw a recovery in the second half amid buying in the metal, realty and PSU banking names. Besides, strong November Services PMI data, too, lent support to the bulls.

      Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and SBI Life Insurance were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers were Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, UPL, ONGC and Coal India.

      Among sectors, selling was seen in the Nifty auto, energy, information technology, and pharma, while PSU bank and metal indices rose more than 1 percent each.

      The BSE midcap and smallcap indices performed in line with the main indices and ended on a flat note.

    • December 06, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 64 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,746 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    • December 06, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Peter Lynch's famous quote: 

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Peter Lynch's famous quote: 
    • December 06, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

      December 06, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

