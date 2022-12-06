Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues

Dollar holds firm on hawkish Fed bets, Aussie on back foot before RBA
The US dollar held firm against major peers on Tuesday, following its biggest rally in two weeks after strong services data in the United States fuelled bets the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected.
The Australian dollar languished near a one-week low ahead of a looming central bank rate decision, with market participants watching for signs of a pause in tightening after inflation unexpectedly cooled last month.
The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - changed hands at 105.11 in early Asian trading, easing 0.1% after Monday's 0.7% rally, its biggest since Nov. 21.
Asian markets trade lower:
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates.
Wall Street slides
US markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China.
The electric-vehicle maker slumped 6.4% on plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to close at 33,947.1, the S&P 500 lost 72.86 points, or 1.79%, to end on 3,998.84, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.56 points, or 1.93%, to finish on 11,239.94.
Market on Monday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session (December 5) on a flat note as investors awaited RBI's policy meeting outcome due on December 7.
At Close, the Sensex was down 33.90 points or 0.05% at 62,834.60, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.03% at 18,701.
The market began the week on a flat note with a negative bias and extended the losses as the day progressed. However, it remained volatile and saw a recovery in the second half amid buying in the metal, realty and PSU banking names. Besides, strong November Services PMI data, too, lent support to the bulls.
Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and SBI Life Insurance were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers were Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, UPL, ONGC and Coal India.
Among sectors, selling was seen in the Nifty auto, energy, information technology, and pharma, while PSU bank and metal indices rose more than 1 percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices performed in line with the main indices and ended on a flat note.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 64 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,746 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.