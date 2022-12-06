Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues

December 06, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

Oil prices rise

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel.

Futures fell more than 3% in the previous session, after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.