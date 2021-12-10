Market LIVE Updates: Indices flat amid volatility; Star Health to debut today

December 10, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

IPO-bound Data Patterns quotes over 40% premium in grey market

Ahead of its December 14 public issue, Data Patterns quoted a premium of Rs 250 or 42 percent at the upper price band in the grey market on Wednesday, according to data from IPO Watch.

The defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 555-585 per equity share, which will close for subscription on December 16. Anchor book of the company, if any, will open for bidding on December 13, a day before the issue opens.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.95 million equity shares by promoters, and the company is looking to raise a total of Rs 588 crore.