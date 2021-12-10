MARKET NEWS

December 10, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices flat amid volatility; Star Health to debut today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, ITC, Cipla, IOC and Power Grid Corporation were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Axis Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,629.84-177.29 -0.30%
    Nifty 5017,474.45-42.40 -0.24%
    Nifty Bank36,952.15-130.30 -0.35%
    Nifty 50 17,474.45 -42.40 (-0.24%)
    Fri, Dec 10, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Asian Paints3,258.6079.90 +2.51%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tech Mahindra1,595.85-15.35 -0.95%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11106.4047.60 +0.43%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT35765.30-181.05 -0.50%


  • December 10, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    IPO-bound Data Patterns quotes over 40% premium in grey market

    Ahead of its December 14 public issue, Data Patterns quoted a premium of Rs 250 or 42 percent at the upper price band in the grey market on Wednesday, according to data from IPO Watch.

    The defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 555-585 per equity share, which will close for subscription on December 16. Anchor book of the company, if any, will open for bidding on December 13, a day before the issue opens.

    The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5.95 million equity shares by promoters, and the company is looking to raise a total of Rs 588 crore.

  • December 10, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Indian economy likely to grow 9% next fiscal: Credit Suisse

    Swiss brokerage Credit Suisse expects the economy to continue to show positive surprises and record up to 9 percent growth in the next fiscal. For the current financial year too, the brokerage anticipates growth to be higher than the consensus forecast of 8.4-9.5 percent, and printing in at around 10.5 percent.

    As a policy, Credit Suisse does not provide absolute growth numbers in its forecast. However, an extrapolation of data available and projections indicate that economic growth could clip 9 percent in 2022-23 period, which according to the brokerage is up to 400 basis points (bps) over the consensus numbers.

  • December 10, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • December 10, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on December 10 with Nifty below 17500 amid weak global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 148.58 points or 0.25% at 58658.55, and the Nifty was down 37.90 points or 0.22% at 17478.90. About 1139 shares have advanced, 677 shares declined, and 76 shares are unchanged.

    IndusInd Bank, ITC, Cipla, IOC and Power Grid Corporation were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Axis Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

  • December 10, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Japan's wholesale inflation hits record high as price pressure broadens

    Japan's wholesale inflation hit a record 9.0% in November, pushing gains for a ninth straight month, a sign upward pressure on prices from supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs were broadening.

    The year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices companies charge each other for their goods and services, was the fastest pace since comparable data became available in 1981. It exceeded a median market forecast for an 8.5% gain and a revised 8.3% rise in October, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday.

  • December 10, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - Mohit Nigam, Hem Securities:

    Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Both European and US markets closed in red. Majority of the Asian markets are also trading in red. 

    On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 17590 followed by 17650 and on the downside 17415 followed by 17300 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 37360 and 36850 respectively.

  • December 10, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

    The Sensex was down 27.90 points or 0.05% at 58779.23, and the Nifty was down 148.50 points or 0.85% at 17368.30.

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    ICICI Direct
     
    The Indian markets are likely open on the muted note tracking weakness across global market as traders weighed the economic threat of virus restrictions against optimism about the efficacy of vaccines. 

    US markets ended lower tracking loses in Technology stocks amid release of key macro-economic data and profit booking.

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,585.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 782.84 crore in the Indian equity market on December 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    US weekly jobless claims at lowest level since 1969

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level in more than 52 years last week as labor market conditions continued to tighten amid an acute shortage of workers.

    The plunge reported by the Labor Department in its weekly unemployment claims report on Thursday was, however, probably exaggerated by difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations around this time of the year.

    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 43,000 to a seasonally adjusted 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the lowest level since September 1969. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 applications for the latest week.

    Claims have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April of 2020. Applications typically increase as the weather gets colder, but economists say this seasonal pattern is not holding because of a tightening labor market.

