Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Hero MotoCorp, Biocon in focus

April 01, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended negative on Thursday as US stocks slumped to close out the first quarter with its biggest quarterly decline in two years as concerns about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve's response. Nasdaq was down by 1.54% to 14220.52 levels.

Asian markets are trading on negative side as they are following trend of wall Street stocks. Nikkei is trading 1.29% lower and Topix index is trading at 1.2% lower.

U.S. oil prices fell 7% to close just above USD 100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling and boost supply.

India's current account deficit widened to a massive USD 23 billion in October-December 2021 from USD 9.9 billion in July-September 2021 due to a higher merchandise import bill, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 31.

On the technical front 17,200 and 17600 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 35500 and 36800 are immediate support and resistance respectively.