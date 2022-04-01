Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Hero MotoCorp, Biocon in focus

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
17,200 an immediate support for the Nifty: Mohit Nigam
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note: ICICI Direct
Here are the stocks that are in the news today
Trading is likely to commence on a weak note: Prashanth Tapse
Dollar edges higher ahead of payrolls, resumes climb versus yen
Asian shares slip on gloomy outlook as Ukraine, recession risks weigh
Future Retail CEO Sadashiv Nayak resigns w.e.f March 31, 2022
Petrol, diesel rates unchanged on April 1
Current account deficit jumps to $23 billion in Oct-Dec, highest in 9 years
Domestic natural gas prices hiked to $6.10 per MMBtu
Interglobe Aviation hikes salaries of pilots w.e.f April 1, 2022
Centre's fiscal deficit jumps to 82.7% of FY22 target in April 2021-February 2022
Further gas price hikes likely in Oct 22; pstream gas producers are key beneficiaries: Nomura
Last Russian troops leave Chernobyl plant
19-kg LPG cylinder price hikes by Rs 250 to Rs 2,253 per cylinder
Oil extends drop below $100 as US plans huge reserves release
Asian Markets trade lower with Hang Seng down 1%, while Nikkei, Taiwan down 0.8% each
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices:
ATF price hiked by 2% to all-time high
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,576.96
|8.45
|+0.01%
|Nifty 50
|17,468.80
|4.05
|+0.02%
|Nifty Bank
|36,442.15
|68.55
|+0.19%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|NTPC
|141.50
|6.50
|+4.81%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hero Motocorp
|2,178.60
|-115.55
|-5.04%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|26181.50
|359.50
|+1.39%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|36148.80
|-168.40
|-0.46%
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian benchmark indices started the first day of new financial year and April F&O series on negative note on the back of weak global cues.
The Sensex was down 35.02 points or 0.06% at 58533.49, and the Nifty was down 10 points or 0.06% at 17454.80. About 1222 shares have advanced, 628 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.
Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, Eicher Motors and HDFC were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and BPCL.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended negative on Thursday as US stocks slumped to close out the first quarter with its biggest quarterly decline in two years as concerns about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve's response. Nasdaq was down by 1.54% to 14220.52 levels.
Asian markets are trading on negative side as they are following trend of wall Street stocks. Nikkei is trading 1.29% lower and Topix index is trading at 1.2% lower.
U.S. oil prices fell 7% to close just above USD 100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling and boost supply.
India's current account deficit widened to a massive USD 23 billion in October-December 2021 from USD 9.9 billion in July-September 2021 due to a higher merchandise import bill, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 31.
On the technical front 17,200 and 17600 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 35500 and 36800 are immediate support and resistance respectively.
South Korea factory growth slows in March as output, export orders shrink - PMI
South Korea's factory activity slowed in March, as the economic fallout from the Ukraine war added strains to firms already struggling with supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, a private-sector survey showed on Friday.
The Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.2 in March from 53.8 in February, standing above the 50-mark threshold that indicates expansion in activity. It was the 18th straight month of expansion, although it was the lowest in four months.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues. Investors globally monitored news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war while continuing shelling of Kyiv in Ukraine soured investor sentiments.
US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks ahead of the release of macroeconomic data.
Buzzing Stocks:
Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Aagrwal-owned company has entered into certain long term power security agreements for green and renewable energy (RE) power for Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Aluminum Company and Vedanta (Jharsuguda Aluminium Operations) via captive power projects. These projects will be created through dedicated special purpose vehicle (SPV) for each entity.
Sterlite Technologies: The company has signed the definitive agreement to sell its 64.98% stake in Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure (MTCIL). Total consideration of Rs 43 crore agreed to be received in multiple tranches.
Ruchi Soya Industries: The board has approved issue price at Rs 650 per equity share for its follow-on public offer.
NCC: The company along with other shareholders of NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure (NCCVUL) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with GRPL Housing Private Limited (Gardencity Realty Group, Bangaluru) to sell their entire shareholding in NCCVUL to GRPL.
OM Infra: The company has divested its stake in its subsidiary Chahel Infrastructures at approved valuation.
H G Infra Engineering: Subsidiary Gurgaon Sohna Highway Private Limited has received the provisional certificate for the project in Haryana.
HDFC Asset Management Company: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 7.02 percent, up from 5 percent earlier.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 26.13 points or 0.04% at 58542.38, and the Nifty was down 300 points or 0.17% at 17434.80.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net purchased shares worth Rs 3,088.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,145.28 crore on March 31, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Trading is likely to commence on a weak note as investors are expected to take cues from overnight slump in US & European markets and subsequent fall in SGX Nifty.
Volatility is likely to be the hallmark as Russia remains in attack mode and peace talks is seen replaced by uncertainty and skepticism. But the biggest negative catalyst is that the U.S inflation has jumped to hit 6.4%, which raises fear of an imminent rate hike by the Fed.
For Nifty, the support is seen at 200-DMA at 17069 mark and below the level, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16691 mark with inter-month perspective.
From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17807 mark. Intraday support for Nifty is at 17321 mark.
China's March factory activity contracts at sharpest rate in 2 years - Caixin PMI
China's factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March, as the domestic COVID-19 resurgence and the economic fallout from the Ukraine war triggered sharp falls in production and demand, a business survey showed on Friday.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.1 in March, indicating the steepest rate of contraction since February 2020, from 50.4 in the previous month.
