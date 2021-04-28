MARKET NEWS

April 28, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 14,700; Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Info Edge in focus

Asian markets were trading mixed, while US markets ended flat.

  • April 28, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • April 28, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on April 28 with Nifty above 14,700.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 238.60 points or 0.49% at 49182.74, and the Nifty was up 70.30 points or 0.48% at 14723.30. About 1142 shares have advanced, 242 shares declined, and 55 shares are unchanged.

  • April 28, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to continue with its volatility as the earnings season gets in full swing while COVID-19 cases continue to be very high. Market is continuously reacting to government’s course of action along with progress on vaccination drive. Investors would actively track management commentaries in their post result concalls, given the current pandemic situation. 

    Global markets would be cautious ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. Even President Joe Biden is expected to spell out his infrastructure spending plan, and the tax hikes to pay for it which could set the market tone for near term.

  • April 28, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flattish opening tracking mixed global cues and continuously higher Covid-19 cases in the country that could derail the economic recovery. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended mixed amid quarterly earnings reports and ahead of Fed monetary policy decision.

  • April 28, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 14700.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 279.06 points or 0.57% at 49,223.20, and the Nifty was up 91.50 points or 0.62% at 14,744.50.

  • April 28, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,454.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,463.44 crore in the Indian equity market on April 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • April 28, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Bajaj Finance Q4 profit up 42% at Rs 1,347 crore

    Non-banking finance company Bajaj Finance reported a 42 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the March quarter profit at Rs 1,347 crore on April 27, supported by a decline in the loan loss provisions. Profit in the same quarter of the previous year was Rs 948.1 crore.

    Net interest income declined half a percent to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore in Q4 FY20.

  • April 28, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by firmer US Treasury yields with investors looking out for policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting, while palladium eased after hitting a record peak in the previous session. 

