Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Wipro, Apollo Hospitals top gainers

Results Today:
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Apollo Hospital
|2459
|4499.6
|1.11
|Axis Bank
|21902
|871.9
|1.91
|Central Bank
|317842
|29.9
|0.95
|FSN E-Co Nykaa
|1834080
|115.6
|21.2
|Future Consumer
|500264
|1.1
|0.06
|HDFC Bank
|18359
|1675.1
|3.08
|HDFC Bank
|20298
|1674.25
|3.4
|HDFC Bank
|19733
|1674.1
|3.3
|HDFC Bank
|11329
|1673.6
|1.9
|HDFC Bank
|11926
|1674.05
|2
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Crude oil prices witnessed high volatility but recovered most of its losses on Thursday. Prices fell after downbeat U.S. first quarter GDP data and hotter than expected U.S. PCE price index data. Post the hotter than expected PCE price index data release, the market is now more or less confident that the U.S. Fed could continue its interest rate hike cycles. However, Chinese demand hopes and decline in the U.S. oil stock supported prices at lower levels.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $73.80–73.00 and resistance at $75.50–76.20 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,040-5,950, while resistance is at Rs6,230–6,310.
Tech Mahindra Q4 profit tanks 13.8% QoQ
Tech Mahindra has reported a 13.8% sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,117.7 crore on weak operating performance and lower topline growth. Numbers missed analysts' expectations on all fronts. Revenue dropped 0.1% QoQ to Rs 13,718.2 crore during the quarter.
The revenue growth in constant currency terms came in at 0.3%, while the deal wins were at $582 million in Q4FY23. On the operating front, EBIT plunged 19.9% QoQ to Rs 1,317.8 crore with margin falling 238 bps to 9.6% for the quarter due to impairment of goodwill.
Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,002.00, down Rs 2.20, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.
Axis Bank posts Q4 loss at Rs 5,728.4 crore; shares fall
Axis Bank has posted loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for March FY23 quarter against profit of Rs 4,117.8 crore in same period last year. The loss was due to the buying cost of Citi Bank's India consumer business during the quarter.
Profit excluding the impact of exceptional items would have been Rs 6,625.29 crore for the quarter, a 61% growth YoY. Net interest income grew by 33.1% YoY to Rs 11,742.2 crore in Q4FY23.
Asset quality improved further with the gross NPA falling 36 bps QoQ to 2.02% and net NPA down by 8 bps sequentially to 0.39% for March FY23 quarter.
PI Industries arm to acquire 100% stakes in TRM India for $42 million
PI Industries through subsidiaries will acquire 100% stake in Therachem Research Medilab (TRM India) for $42 million, 100% stake in Solis Pharmachem for $3 million, and 100% stake in Archimica S.p.A. for 34.2 million euro, and certain assets of TRM US for $5 million.
Godrej Consumer Products acquires FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care
Godrej Consumer Products has acquired FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care. The acquisition cost is Rs 2,825 crore and the deal is expected to be completed by May 10.
Share price of Wipro gained 2 percent on April 28, a day after company announced reported a 0.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY 2023 at Rs 3,075 crore.
The IT services firm had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the previous quarter.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 20,860 crore in the year-ago period, Wipro told exchanges. In the December quarter, revenue stood at Rs 23,229 crore.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on positive note on April 28 with Nifty around 17950.
The Sensex was up 87.59 points or 0.14% at 60,736.97, and the Nifty was up 26.70 points or 0.15% at 17,941.70. About 1384 shares advanced, 463 shares declined, and 84 shares unchanged.
Wipro, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises, L&T and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HCL Technologies, HUL, Divis Labs and HDFC.
Bond Yields Update
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets may see a volatile opening as SGX Nifty has been witnessing sharp gyration even as key US indices bounced back sharply from the recent slump to end sharply higher in overnight trades.
Going by the recent uptrend, there are chances that the Nifty could re-capture the psychological 18,000-mark. FII buying of local shares has also continued and they bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,653 crore in yesterday's trades, while sluggish crude oil below $80 a barrel bodes well for India's economy.
However, with the global macroeconomic scenario still looking extremely bleak and local markets having run sharply in recent sessions, profit-taking could be on the cards going ahead.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened at 81.80 per dollar against previous close of 81.84.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 80.89 points or 0.13percentat 60,568.49, and the Nifty was down 33.50 points or 0.19percentat 17,881.50.
FII and DII
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,652.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 97.07 crore on April 27, according to provisional data from National Stock Exchange.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
The Nifty closed above the previous swing high of 17,863, which confirms the start of the next leg of the upmove. On the way up, the index is likely to target levels of 18,100 in the short term.
On the daily charts, the momentum indicator has triggered a fresh positive crossover, which is likely to provide speed to the upmove. Thus, both price and momentum indicators are now in sync and suggest that the current rally will continue.
As long as the Nifty trades above the 17,720–17,700 support zone, positive momentum will continue.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
The USDINR 29 May futures contract traded in a tight range. As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading below its trend-line support level of 82.05 and RSI is fetching below 50 levels.
Looking at the technical set-up, MACD is moving showing negative divergence and the pair is facing steep resistance at higher levels. The pair is having support around 81.80-81.55 while resistance is placed at 82.05-82.22.
If the pair continues to sustain below 82.05 it could test its next support levels of 81.80-81.55; the pair now faces resistance at 82.22-82.35.
Wipro board clears Rs 12,000-crore share buyback at 19% premium
The Board of Directors of Wipro has approved buyback of equity shares worth Rs 12,000 crore from shareholders.
The company plans to buy up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares – being 4.91 percent of total number of equity shares on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price on Rs 445 per equity share.
The buyback price is at a premium of nearly 19 percent to the last traded price of Wipro.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic indices displayed strength amid healthy quarterly results and monthly F&O expiry. Nifty made a one-side move and gained momentum throughout the session to close near the day’s high with gains of 101 points at 17,915 level. Further, India VIX at a 20-month low at 11.4 percentalso lifted the sentiments. The broader market too ended in green with midcap 100 up 0.6percentwhile smallcap 100 was up 0.8 percent. All sectors ended positively with IT, Realty and Auto being top gainers.
The market surged to three months high, supported by the ongoing Q4 earning season and short squeeze in monthly derivatives expiry. Further, FIIs turning positive after seven consecutive days of selling added to overall positivity.
We expect this up-move in Nifty to continue above the 18k zone. The banking sector would focus on the back of results from Axis Bank on Thursday evening and Kotak Bank on Saturday.
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown
The US economy slowed sharply from January through March, decelerating to just a 1.1 per cent annual pace as higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced inventories.
Thursday's estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation's gross domestic product 'the broadest gauge of economic output' weakened after growing 3.2 per cent from July through September and 2.6 per cent from October through November.
Mankind Pharma IPO Day 3
The initial public offering of Mankind Pharma had been subscribed 15.32 times, largely on the back of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), with bids coming in for 42.95 crore equity shares against an offer size 2.8 crore by noon on April 27, the final day of bidding.
The issue size has been reduced to 2.8 crore shares from over 4 crore after the company mobilised Rs 1,298 crore through the anchor book on April 24.
QIB investors had bid 49.16 times their allotted quota. The part set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed 3.80 times. The IPO has, so far, failed to enthuse retail investors who have only bid for 92 percent of the shares set aside for them.
The pharmaceutical firm has reserved half of its issue size for QIBs, 15 percent for high-networth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.
Oil set for second weekly drop as recession fears, rates cloud outlook
Oil prices were little changed on Friday but are set for their second weekly drop as disappointing economic data from the U.S., the world's biggest crude user, and uncertainty on further interest rate hikes raised concerns about future fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for June were trading at $78.53 a barrel, up 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, as of 0156 GMT. That contract expires on Friday and the more active July contract was up 21 cents, or 0.3percentat 78.43 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $74.99 a barrel.
Brent is set to decline this week by 3.8percentand is down 9.1percentin the past two weeks. WTI is on a path to drop 3.8percentthis week, taking its two-week decline to 9.4 percent.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed higher, by 8 paise at 81.84 on spot, after touching an intraday low of 81.61, lowest level since 6th march.
Suspected intervention from the central bank and demand from dollars from oil marketing companies drove the pair towards 81.85 levels by close. Over the near term we expect a range of 81.50 and 82.00 on spot.
Mphasis Q4 Earnings
The company has posted 1.7 percent falls in its Q4 net profit at Rs 405.3 crore versus Rs 412.3 crore and rupee revenue was down 4.1percentat Rs 3,361.2 crore against Rs 3,506.2 crore, QoQ.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index with a gain of 140 points after the Nifty closed 101 points higher at 17,915 on Thursday amid general positive vibes from the US, European markets and upbeat trading in Asian indices
Axis Bank Q4 Result:
Private sector lender Axis Bank on April 27 reported a standalone loss of Rs 5,728.42 crore for the March quarter of FY23 due to the buying cost of Citi Bank's India consumer business during the quarter.
The profit excluding the impact of exceptional items would have been Rs 6,625.29 crore for the quarter, a massive 61 percent growth against the reported profit of Rs 4,117.77 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 33.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,742.2 crore for the quarter, with net interest margin improving by 73 bps to 4.22 percent in Q4FY23. Read More
Wipro Q4 Results
Wipro on April 27 reported a 0.4 percent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) at Rs 3075 crore, as against Rs 3,087 crore a year ago.
The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the last quarter.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 20,860 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing.
Revenue stood at Rs 23,229 crore in Q3FY23. Click To Read More
Tech Mahindra Q4 Earnings
Tech Mahindra on April 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,125 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23, down 27 percent from Rs 1,545 crore it reported a year ago.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,718.2 crore, flat on a sequential basis and up 13 percent year-on-year.
In constant currency terms, revenue grew only 0.3 percent sequentially. Read More
Wall Street rallies as earnings season boost offsets economy worries
The tech-heavy Nasdaq led a Wall Street rally on Thursday as a strong quarterly report from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc overshadowed concerns over slowing U.S. economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 524.29 points, or 1.57 percent, to 33,826.16, the S&P 500 gained 79.36 points, or 1.96 percent, to 4,135.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 287.89 points, or 2.43 percent, to 12,142.24.
Asian markets trade higher with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi up 0.5-1%
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 79.50 points or 0.44 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,065 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:40 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The market extended the previous session gains and ended higher on the Future & Option expiry day, with Nifty reclaiming 17,900 on the back of buying across sectors on April 27.
The market started on a flat note amid mixed global cues but buying in the second half of the session helped the indices close near the day’s high.
The market started on a flat note amid mixed global cues but buying in the second half of the session helped the indices close near the day’s high. The Sensex closed up 348.80 points, or 0.58 percent, at 60,649.38, and the Nifty gained 101.40 points, or 0.57 percent, at 17,915.
Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HDFC Life, HUL, Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.
Except power, all sectoral indices ended in the green. Auto, pharma, realty, information technology, capital goods and metal were up 0.5-1 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.
