Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Wipro, Apollo Hospitals top gainers

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

April 28, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Results Today:

April 28, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

NSE Large Deals
CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
Apollo Hospital24594499.61.11
Axis Bank21902871.91.91
Central Bank31784229.90.95
FSN E-Co Nykaa1834080115.621.2
Future Consumer5002641.10.06
HDFC Bank183591675.13.08
HDFC Bank202981674.253.4
HDFC Bank197331674.13.3
HDFC Bank113291673.61.9
HDFC Bank119261674.052
April 28, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Crude oil prices witnessed high volatility but recovered most of its losses on Thursday. Prices fell after downbeat U.S. first quarter GDP data and hotter than expected U.S. PCE price index data. Post the hotter than expected PCE price index data release, the market is now more or less confident that the U.S. Fed could continue its interest rate hike cycles. However, Chinese demand hopes and decline in the U.S. oil stock supported prices at lower levels.

We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $73.80–73.00 and resistance at $75.50–76.20 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,040-5,950, while resistance is at Rs6,230–6,310.

April 28, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Q4 profit tanks 13.8% QoQ 

Tech Mahindra has reported a 13.8% sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,117.7 crore on weak operating performance and lower topline growth. Numbers missed analysts' expectations on all fronts. Revenue dropped 0.1% QoQ to Rs 13,718.2 crore during the quarter.

The revenue growth in constant currency terms came in at 0.3%, while the deal wins were at $582 million in Q4FY23. On the operating front, EBIT plunged 19.9% QoQ to Rs 1,317.8 crore with margin falling 238 bps to 9.6% for the quarter due to impairment of goodwill.

Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,002.00, down Rs 2.20, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.

April 28, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Axis Bank posts Q4 loss at Rs 5,728.4 crore; shares fall

Axis Bank has posted loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for March FY23 quarter against profit of Rs 4,117.8 crore in same period last year. The loss was due to the buying cost of Citi Bank's India consumer business during the quarter.

Profit excluding the impact of exceptional items would have been Rs 6,625.29 crore for the quarter, a 61% growth YoY. Net interest income grew by 33.1% YoY to Rs 11,742.2 crore in Q4FY23.

Asset quality improved further with the gross NPA falling 36 bps QoQ to 2.02% and net NPA down by 8 bps sequentially to 0.39% for March FY23 quarter.

April 28, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

PI Industries arm to acquire 100% stakes in TRM India for $42 million

PI Industries through subsidiaries will acquire 100% stake in Therachem Research Medilab (TRM India) for $42 million, 100% stake in Solis Pharmachem for $3 million, and 100% stake in Archimica S.p.A. for 34.2 million euro, and certain assets of TRM US for $5 million.

April 28, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Godrej Consumer Products acquires FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care

Godrej Consumer Products has acquired FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care. The acquisition cost is Rs 2,825 crore and the deal is expected to be completed by May 10.

April 28, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Share price of Wipro gained 2 percent on April 28, a day after company announced reported a 0.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY 2023 at Rs 3,075 crore.

The IT services firm had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the previous quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 20,860 crore in the year-ago period, Wipro told exchanges. In the December quarter, revenue stood at Rs 23,229 crore.

April 28, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on positive note on April 28 with Nifty around 17950.

The Sensex was up 87.59 points or 0.14% at 60,736.97, and the Nifty was up 26.70 points or 0.15% at 17,941.70. About 1384 shares advanced, 463 shares declined, and 84 shares unchanged.

Wipro, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises, L&T and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HCL Technologies, HUL, Divis Labs and HDFC.

April 28, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Bond Yields Update