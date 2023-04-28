Taking Stock: Friday cheer for market; Sensex up 463 points, Nifty reclaims 18,000

At close, the Sensex was up 463.06 points or 0.76% at 61,112.44, and the Nifty was up 150.00 points or 0.84% at 18,065.

The Indian equity benchmarks ended at two-months high on April 28 led by gains in information technology (IT), capital goods and PSU bank names. At close, the Sensex was up 463.06 points, or 0.76 percent, at 61,112.44 and the Nifty gained 150 points, or 0.84 percent,Â at 18,065.

After a flat start to the May series, the market remained volatile in the first half but broadspread buying in the second half saw the market close near the day's high.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty gained 2.5 percent each.

The market will be shut on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day.

Stocks and Sectors

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, Wipro and Nestle India were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Axis Bank, ONGC, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel and Titan Company lost the most in the Nifty pack .

All sectoral indices ended in the green. Capital goods, infra, power, PSU bank and information technology were up a percent each.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up 1 percent each as well.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T, ITC, DLF, CCL Products, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Surya Roshni, REC touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

A short build-up was seen in Shriram Finance, Godrej Consumer Products and Axis Bank, while a long build-up was seen in PI Industries, Indus Towers and REC

Outlook for May 2

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets ended the week on a strong note and gained nearly a percent. After the muted start, buying in select index majors aided gradual recovery however the actual momentum came in the final hour, which pushed the Nifty closer to the 18,100 mark.

All sectors contributed to the move wherein energy, IT and auto were among the top performers. The market breadth was also inclined strongly towards the advancing side, reflecting noticeable interest in midcap and smallcap space.

The recent rebound in the US markets has fueled this surge while indications are mixed from the earnings so far. We feel the continued recovery in other key sectors like energy and IT pack would be critical to maintain the momentum. Meanwhile, we suggest continuing with a bullish view and focusing on accumulating quality stocks on dips.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

The benchmark Nifty has moved deeper into the gains as the bulls took the index above 18000, following a "Head and Shoulder" pattern on the daily timeframe.

The current rally was well predicted by the writers, as they had a decent short PE position at the 17800 strike price. On the higher end, less significant short CE built up at the higher strike prices was visible.

On the higher end, Nifty might continue its upward journey till it holds above 18,000 on a closing basis. Resistance on the higher end is placed at 18,200, above which a further rally might come.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.