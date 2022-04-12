Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; TCS, Delta Corp, Sunteck Realty in focus

April 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

ICICI Direct

The rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments are hurt on worries over supply chain disruption due to Covid-19 lockdown in China, escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and major central banks across globe adopting aggressive monetary tightening policy to combat inflation, said ICICI Direct.

Additionally, traders will remain vigilant ahead of inflation data from country. However, a sharp fall in rupee may be prevented on softening of crude oil prices. USDINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 75.90-76.30