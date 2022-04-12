Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; TCS, Delta Corp, Sunteck Realty in focus

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of strong dollar: ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note: ICICI Direct
17,400 and 17,800 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty50: Mohit Nigam
These companies to announce their earnings today
India's Motherson joins bidding to support Marelli restructuring
Asia stocks wobble, dollar firm as markets wary before key US inflation data
Delta Corp reports 16.7 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 48.1 crore
Dollar index back above 100 ahead of expected red-hot US inflation data
Oil opens higher as OPEC warns of tight supply and Russian sanctions loom
Motilal Oswal maintains buy rating on TCS, target price of Rs 4,240
Oil dives 4%, below $100 on reserves release, China lockdowns
Asian Markets trade lower with Nikkei down 1.4%, Kospi down 1.2%
TCS Q4 net profit rises 7% YoY to Rs 9,926 crore, revenue grows to Rs 50,591 crore
Wall Street stumbles as surging Treasury yields slam growth stocks
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,660.87
|-303.70
|-0.52%
|Nifty 50
|17,572.35
|-102.60
|-0.58%
|Nifty Bank
|37,371.00
|-242.80
|-0.65%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,658.35
|92.95
|+1.23%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|557.40
|-18.95
|-3.29%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|28631.00
|395.70
|+1.40%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6660.05
|-114.85
|-1.70%
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments are hurt on worries over supply chain disruption due to Covid-19 lockdown in China, escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and major central banks across globe adopting aggressive monetary tightening policy to combat inflation, said ICICI Direct.
Additionally, traders will remain vigilant ahead of inflation data from country. However, a sharp fall in rupee may be prevented on softening of crude oil prices. USDINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 75.90-76.30
"Increasing participation in our customers’ growth and transformation journeys, and an all-time high order book provide a strong and sustainable foundation for continued growth ahead, " said CEO…
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on April 12 with Nifty below 17600 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 419.18 points or 0.71% at 58545.39, and the Nifty was down 123.00 points or 0.70% at 17552. About 1162 shares have advanced, 1031 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.
Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Grasim, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Tata Motors.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to extend the southbound journey in today's trades amid weak global cues as heightened recession fears, hawkish Federal Reserve and a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict remain major concerns for investors.
Although interest rates have been the market's main driver for months, earnings season will likely steal away traders' attention soon enough.
Nifty’s intraday support is seen only at 17601 mark, while the make-or-break medium term support is seen at 200-DMA at 17141 mark.
Below the same, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16691 mark with inter-month perspective.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today on the back of weak global cues. News flow on the Russia-Ukraine war, rise in bond yields and increasing Covid cases in China remain on investor’s radar.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid concerns about the outlook for monetary policy and the global economy.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 118.65 points or 0.20% at 58845.92, and the Nifty was down 96.20 points or 0.54% at 17578.80.
Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD at Tata Consultancy Services:
The technology budget will be last to be hit even in a compressionary environment. The pipeline's lumpiness of large deals not something we are focussed on, CEO and MD of TCS told to CNBC-TV18.
However, the pipeline has a healthy mix of deals across sizes, and we are happy with the deal flow.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. Dow jones was down by 416.5 points, whereas NASDAQ was down by 2.17% to 13412.94 levels.
Asian markets are trading on negative side as investors continue monitoring developments surrounding the COVID situation in mainland China. Nikkei is trading 0.84% lower and Topix index is trading at 0.51% lower.
Oil prices fell about 4 percent on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 a barrel on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China.
On the technical front 17,400 and 17,800 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty50. For Bank Nifty 37,200 and 37,900 are immediate support and resistance, respectively.
Energy Prices Update: