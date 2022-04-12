English
    April 12, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; TCS, Delta Corp, Sunteck Realty in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Grasim, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Tata Motors.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,660.87-303.70 -0.52%
      Nifty 5017,572.35-102.60 -0.58%
      Nifty Bank37,371.00-242.80 -0.65%
      Nifty 50 17,572.35 -102.60 (-0.58%)
      Tue, Apr 12, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Maruti Suzuki7,658.3592.95 +1.23%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco557.40-18.95 -3.29%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy28631.00395.70 +1.40%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6660.05-114.85 -1.70%


    • April 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      The rupee is expected to depreciate today on the back of strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments are hurt on worries over supply chain disruption due to Covid-19 lockdown in China, escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and major central banks across globe adopting aggressive monetary tightening policy to combat inflation, said ICICI Direct.

      Additionally, traders will remain vigilant ahead of inflation data from country. However, a sharp fall in rupee may be prevented on softening of crude oil prices. USDINR (April) is expected to trade in a range of 75.90-76.30

    • April 12, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • April 12, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on April 12 with Nifty below 17600 amid weak global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 419.18 points or 0.71% at 58545.39, and the Nifty was down 123.00 points or 0.70% at 17552. About 1162 shares have advanced, 1031 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

      Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, ONGC, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Grasim, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Tata Motors.

    • April 12, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Markets are likely to extend the southbound journey in today's trades amid weak global cues as heightened recession fears, hawkish Federal Reserve and a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict remain major concerns for investors. 

      Although interest rates have been the market's main driver for months, earnings season will likely steal away traders' attention soon enough. 

      Nifty’s intraday support is seen only at 17601 mark, while the make-or-break medium term support is seen at 200-DMA at 17141 mark. 

      Below the same, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16691 mark with inter-month perspective.

    • April 12, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today on the back of weak global cues. News flow on the Russia-Ukraine war, rise in bond yields and increasing Covid cases in China remain on investor’s radar.

      US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid concerns about the outlook for monetary policy and the global economy.

    • April 12, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

      At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 118.65 points or 0.20% at 58845.92, and the Nifty was down 96.20 points or 0.54% at 17578.80.

    • April 12, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD at Tata Consultancy Services:

      The technology budget will be last to be hit even in a compressionary environment. The pipeline's lumpiness of large deals not something we are focussed on, CEO and MD of TCS told to CNBC-TV18.

      However, the pipeline has a healthy mix of deals across sizes, and we are happy with the deal flow.

    • April 12, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. Dow jones was down by 416.5 points, whereas NASDAQ was down by 2.17% to 13412.94 levels. 

      Asian markets are trading on negative side as investors continue monitoring developments surrounding the COVID situation in mainland China. Nikkei is trading 0.84% lower and Topix index is trading at 0.51% lower. 

      Oil prices fell about 4 percent on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 a barrel on plans to release record volumes of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and on continuing coronavirus lockdowns in China.

      On the technical front 17,400 and 17,800 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty50. For Bank Nifty 37,200 and 37,900 are immediate support and resistance, respectively.

    • April 12, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

      Energy Prices Update:

