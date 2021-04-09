English
Shankar Sharma offloads 12.13 lakh shares in A2z Infra; LIC sells stake in Rolta India

As per December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, Life Insurance Corporation Of India P & Gs Fund held 2.36 percent stake in Rolta India.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST
 
 
Ace investor Shankar Sharma has sold 12,13,091 lakh shares in A2z Infra Engineering via open market transaction on April 8, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed. Sharma sold shares at a price of Rs 4.35 per share.

As per the December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, he held a 4.08 percent stake in A2z Infra Engineering.

Among other deals, Market Access III-Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund sold 30.8 lakh equity shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 192.7 per share on the NSE.

State-owned life insurance company Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 11,36,454 equity shares of technology company Rolta India at Rs 3.69 per share.

As per the December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, Life Insurance Corporation Of India P & Gs Fund held a 2.36 percent stake in Rolta India.

Sageone Investment Advisors LLP SageonePMS Strategy acquired 70,151 equity shares of Apollo Pipes at Rs 995.1 per share on the NSE.

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company sold 6,99,111 rights entitlement shares of India Grid at Rs 13.51 per share on the NSE.

Mahesh Chand Mittal acquired 42,43,382 equity shares of Sanwaria Consumer at Rs 0.76 per share on the NSE. However, Arjun Solar One Private Limited sold 60,42,077 equity shares at Rs 0.74 per share.

Luxmi Township sold 1,22,234 equity shares of Thangamayil Jewellery at Rs 600 per share on the NSE.

