Sensex, Nifty drop 1%; here are 4 factors behind the fall

Tracking weak global cues, the Indian equity market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty50 fell over a percent each in early deals on July 19.

The 30-share pack Sensex opened more than 500 points lower while Nifty opened at 15,754.50 against the previous close of 15,923.40 as investors fretted about rising inflation and incessant global spread of Delta

variant of coronavirus.

The market, however, pared some losses due to support coming from select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, ITC and Tata Steel.

At 1040 hours, Sensex was 365 points, or 0.69 percent, down at 52,775 while the Nifty was trading lower by 97 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,826.

Midcaps and smallcaps were faring relatively better than their larger peers as the BSE Midcap index was up 0.02 percent while the smallcap index was up 0.17 percent.

Here are 4 factors that dragged the market lower

1. Weak Asian cues: Indian market fell in sync with major Asian peers who were under pressure as investors avoided riskier equities and bought safe-haven assets such as gold amid concerns of rising inflation and a continuous surge in coronavirus cases.

Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell over a percent each while Korea's KOSPI and China's Shanghai Composite Index fell about a percent each.

2. Banking, financial stocks drag: Poor show of banking and financial heavyweights, such as HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and SBI, pushed the equity benchmarks lower.

Banking and financial stocks came under fresh pressure after the June-quarter numbers of HDFC Bank failed to meet market expectations.

The bank on July 17 reported a 16.1 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 7,729.64 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 which was below market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 7,995.9 crore.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 8.6 percent to Rs 17,009 crore but was below the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 17,698 crore.

As per CNBC-TV18, HDFC Bank's net interest margin came in at 4.1 percent, an 18-quarter low.

The bank's gross non-performing assets were at 1.47 percent of gross advances in Q1FY22, against 1.32 percent in Q4FY21, and net non-performing assets were at 0.48 percent against 0.40 percent.

Experts point out that the market appears to be disappointed with HDFC Bank's number and the effect is spilling over other financial stocks too.

3. Relentless selling of FPIs: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been selling equities in July. As per data available with NSDL, FPIs have sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,515 crore in July so far. They have invested some money in the debt segment so net-net, they have pulled out Rs 1,517 crore from the Indian financial market in July so far.

4. Concerns over rich valuation: The market is trading near record-high levels which has raised concerns about rich valuations.

"Markets are likely to swing between 'risk on' & 'risk off' modes in the very short-term. Excessive valuations will persuade FIIs to sell consistently at higher levels," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The best safeguard in these uncertain times is to stick to high quality. Without a doubt, there is froth in the market. Froth getting removed is only a matter of time," said Vijayakumar.

However, the risk of a sharp correction is feeble as retail investors continue with their buy on dips strategy whenever the market declines.

Technical view

The market opened a gap down, but the index still managed to stay above 15,700.

"The support is now upgraded from 15,400 to 15,600. As long as we do not break this on a closing basis, intraday dips or corrections can be utilised to accumulate long positions for a target of 16,000-16,100," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.