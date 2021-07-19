MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
auto refresh
July 19, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

Market Live Updates | SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 216 points loss.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex53,140.060.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5015,923.400.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank35,751.800.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 15,923.40 0.00 (0.00%)
    Mon, Jul 19, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5391.3055.90 +1.05%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank35751.80-155.85 -0.43%


  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 19, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

    ICICI Direct on market: Nifty witnessed a volatile day and closed almost flat on July 16. Broader market witnessed healthy buying as advance decline ratio was in favour of bulls. According to options data, 16000 Call option witnessed significant OI addition, which should act as resistance and, hence, limit upside gains. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 13 points while IV was down by 4.87%. The major Put base is at 15900 strike with 34 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 16000 strike with 40 lakh shares.
     
    Bank Nifty saw selling pressure as it closed with a loss of more than 0.37% as private bank heavyweights relatively attracted more selling. Looking at options data, we expect the index to face resistance at higher levels as 36000 Call Option strike has significant OI.

  • July 19, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST
  • July 19, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Zomato IPO share allotment expected this week: Food delivery giant Zomato is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment this week after closing the public issue last week. The largest IPO in the current year 2021 received an overwhelming response from the investors with oversubscription of 38.25 times during July 14-16.

    Now all investors will be watching out for the share allotment that is expected to be finalised by the company on July 22, as per the schedule available in the prospectus. The share allotment can be checked on the website of either BSE or IPO registrar.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 19, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Investors to get option to block securities in demat accounts for sale transactions: Sebi

    Investors will soon have the option to block securities on their respective demat accounts for sale transactions apart from the existing early pay-in mechanism. In a circular issued on Friday, markets regulator Sebi said the "block mechanism" in the demat accounts of clients undertaking sale transactions would be available from August 1.

    Under the Early Pay-In (EPI) system, shares are transferred from a client's demat account and those are transferred back in case the sale transaction is not executed.

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 19, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Asian Markets: Asian shares slipped again on Monday while perceived safe haven assets, including the yen and gold, edged higher as investor risk appetite was soured by fears of rising inflation and a relentless surge in coronavirus cases.

    Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3% as did Australia's benchmark share index South Korea's KOSPI was 1% lower while New Zealand's shares were off 0.4%.

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    US Markets: Wall Street ended lower on Friday, weighed down by declines in Amazon, Apple and other heavyweight technology stocks, while investors worried about a rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86% to end at 34,687.85 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.75% to 4,327.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to 14,427.24.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.