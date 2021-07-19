Market Live Updates | SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

July 19, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

Zomato IPO share allotment expected this week: Food delivery giant Zomato is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment this week after closing the public issue last week. The largest IPO in the current year 2021 received an overwhelming response from the investors with oversubscription of 38.25 times during July 14-16.

Now all investors will be watching out for the share allotment that is expected to be finalised by the company on July 22, as per the schedule available in the prospectus. The share allotment can be checked on the website of either BSE or IPO registrar.