Sensex, Nifty at fresh 52-week low: 8 factors dragging the market

The benchmark indices hit a fresh 52-week low on June 16, continuing downtrend for the fifth consecutive session on rising global growth concerns.

At the time of writing this copy, the BSE Sensex was down nearly 1,000 points, or 1.9 percent, to 51,570, and the Nifty50 declined more than 300 points, to 15,386, while the broader markets also fell in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have slumped more than 2 percent and 3 percent respectively at 14:26 hours IST.

The market breadth was largely in favour of bears as about seven shares declined for every rising share on the NSE.

Here are factors that pulling the markets down to 52-week low:

Fed Rate Hike

The US Federal Reserve has finally delivered its rate hike at upper end of expected range and pushed the global markets down. The central bank has raised funds rate by 75 bps, the biggest increase since 1994, to tame inflation that was at 40 years high of 8.6 percent in the month of May 2022, and hinted more rate hikes if inflation remains on the higher side.

With this, the Federal Open Market Committee has taken the benchmark funds rate to 1.50-1.75 percent range.

"Clearly, today's 75 basis point increase is an unusually large one, and I do not expect moves of this size to be common," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. "We want to see progress. Inflation can't go down until it flattens out. If we don’t see progress ... that could cause us to react. Soon enough, we will be seeing some progress.” (CNBC reported).

"The Fed is "strongly committed" to reducing inflation and the June data won't look much better at the core level, which leads us to expect the Fed to follow with another 75 bps hike at its July meeting," Morgan Stanley said in its US Economics & Global Macro Strategy report.

The global research firm now sees a steeper path and higher peak rate, ending this year at 3.625 percent, compared with the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) median projection at 3.4 percent. "The steeper path we think slows the economy and inflation more meaningfully compared with the Fed."

Bank of England May Hike Rates

The Bank of England is likely to follow the Fed path and may hike interest rates in Thursday's policy meeting as well, which if it takes place could be fifth rate hike in a row, to control rising inflation. The hike if any, would be at the cost of growth and weakening currency.

The bank had raised interest rate by 25 bps in its May meeting, taking it to 1 percent. In April, UK inflation climbed to a 40-year high of 9 percent and the bank expects the same to rise above 10 percent in second half of this calendar year, whereas the economy contracted by 0.3 percent in April against 0.1 percent contraction in March.

Global Markets Correct

Global markets corrected sharply after the rate hike by Federal Reserve and ahead of expected rate hike by Bank of England. The markets may be pricing in that the growth may slow down in developed markets given the faster increase in rate hikes, which we already seen in UK, experts said.

"Elevated oil & commodity prices along with supply disruptions make a recession possible in developed economies which may have an impact in India," Rajiv Shastri, Director and CEO, NJ AMC said.

He further said the US economy is extremely susceptible to a recession at this point. "With this rate hike and another one indicated in the near future, growth will certainly be hit. Whether it dips into negative territory or not is still open to many influences, but there is a high probability that it will."

Germany's DAX tanked 2 percent, Britain's FTSE was down 1.4 percent and France's CAC fell 1.6 percent at the time of writing this article.

Asian markets closed mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling more than 2 percent, followed by China's Shanghai Composite (down 0.6 percent) and Australia's ASX 200 (down 0.15 percent), while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 percent.

Oil Price

Oil prices remained on the higher side given the tight supply, after rate hike by Federal Reserve raised fears of slowing growth in the United States. International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $119 a barrel at the time of writing this article, up 0.3 percent while US crude oil prices rose by 0.4 percent to $115.8 a barrel.

Elevated oil prices due to ongoing Ukraine-Russia war remained a big concern for the equity markets, which experts feel may remain so at least till the end of this calendar year.

FII Selling Continues

FIIs have remained net sellers for nineth consecutive month given the weak global sentiment. They have net sold more than Rs 31,000 crore worth of shares, so far, in current month on top of more than Rs 2.2 lakh crore of selling in previous five straight months.

However, DIIs have managed to support the market on the lower side as they are trying hard to compensate the FII outflow by buying Rs 2.06 lakh crore of shares so far this year.

Stocks Under Pressure

Every sector participated in the correction with Nifty Metal being the prominent loser falling more than 4 percent on fears of slowing growth in developed countries after consistent rate hikes by central banks to control inflation.

Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, IT, Pharma, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices were down around 2 percent each.

Technical View

The Nifty50, after breaking 52-week low, has extended correction in afternoon and touched fresh one-year low of 15,369.80 on Thursday, forming large bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating more nervousness at Dalal Street.

"Now as long as it is below 15,500 zone we can expect lower levels of 15,350 and 15,000," Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

He expects the Nifty to trade with negative bias. "One can utilise any bounce as a selling opportunity till it holds below 15,735 zone. At current juncture, we are advising to be with selective stocks."

India VIX

The volatility climbed above 28 levels intraday, before showing significant recovery to trade at 22.88 levels (at the time of writing this article), down 3.3 percent from previous close. This clearly indicates that the volatile swings can continue and the trend is expected to remain in favour of bears as long as India VIX holds crucial 20 mark.

