SBI MF offloads 9.57 lakh RE shares of Satin Creditcare, MFS Fund sells 96,463 Spencer RE shares

SBI Emerging Asia Financial Sector Fund has offloaded 9,57,966 Rights Entitlement shares of Satin Creditcare Network, the micro finance institution.

It sold the equity shares at Rs 18.65 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Trading in Satin Creditcare's Rights Entitlement shares started on August 12, with the issue price fixed at Rs 60 per share.

MFS International New Discovery Fund sold 96,463 Rights Entitlement shares in Spencer's Retail at Rs 18.4 per share.

The Rs 79.5 crore rights issue of Spencer's Retail opened for subscription on August 4 and will close on August 8.