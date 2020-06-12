App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee recovers but trades lower at 75.98 per dollar

On June 11, the rupee has ended 19 paise lower at 75.78 per dollar.

Rakesh Patil
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee has recovered some ground but trading lower at 75.98 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 32 paise lower at 76.10 per dollar against Thursday's close of 75.78.

At 10:55 IST, the Sensex was down 584.39 points or 1.74% at 32953.98, and the Nifty was down 163.85 points or 1.65% at 9738.15.

Close
Oil prices slid early on Friday, extending heavy overnight losses on a surge in US coronavirus cases this week that has raised the prospect of a second wave of the outbreak slamming demand in the world’s biggest consumer of crude and fuel.
The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.89 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 2.6% in the June series while for the July series it increased by 7.5%, said ICICIdirect.


Wednesday’s Fed meeting soured risk sentiment causing equity markets around the world to pare recent gains. In turn, this led to a relief rally in the dollar. EUR/USD, however, has managed to hold near recent highs, it added.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:00 am

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airlines heave sigh of relief as domestic travel demand picks up despite COVID scare: Report

Airlines heave sigh of relief as domestic travel demand picks up despite COVID scare: Report

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

Repatriation flights on June 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.