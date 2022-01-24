MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Retail investors nurse wounds of new-age tech stocks sell-off with memes

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / January 24, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
The drawdown in the technology companies in India has been driven by sell-off seen in technology and growth stocks in the US

The drawdown in the technology companies in India has been driven by sell-off seen in technology and growth stocks in the US


The brutal sell-off in new-age technology companies over the past few sessions forced retail investors to cope with the losses in their portfolio with humour.

Shares of new-age technology startups like Paytm, PolicyBazaar, Nykaa, Zomato, CarTrade Tech and others that took the domestic stock market by storm last year with their initial public offering are now trading with 20-50 percent discount to their issue price.

The drawdown in the technology companies in India has been driven by sell-off seen in technology and growth stocks in the US. The surge in global bond yields has forced investors to trim their valuations of many of the high-growth, loss-making technology companies.

Many of these new-age tech IPOs had seen euphoric participation from retail investors with their allotted quota oversubscribing many times over. For example, the retail quota in Zomato’s IPO in July 2021 was subscribed eight times. In Nykaa’s case, the same quota was subscribed 12.2 times.

With retail investors sinking a lot of their money in many of these new-age tech stock, they took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express their grief in the best manner they do: memes.

“Woke up feeling my life is a little down today, but Zomato, Paytm and Nykaa beat me to it,” said Twitter user Twishaa Gupta in a tweet.

The sell-off in technology stocks in India and the US even drew a witty quip from the Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak on Twitter.

“I don’t know what’s giving me more chills, Mumbai’s temperature or the stock market!” said Twitter user and investor Krunal Mehta.

Market participants suggested that many retail investors’ portfolios were exposed to stocks of the new-age tech companies given the growth narrative and hopes of a continuous uptrend.

One portfolio manager, who manages retail portfolios through platforms like Small Case, told Moneycontrol that in December most retail portfolios he had scanned had up to 20-30 percent of their investments in tech IPO stocks.

“In my view, these stocks can fall another 50 percent and they will not be cheap,” Shankar Sharma, vice-chairman and joint managing director at FirstGlobal told CNBC-TV18 in an interview today.

With signs of an imminent recovery in shares of new-age technology companies bleak, retail investors only have hope to lean on going ahead.

“The Paytm stock price is giving me more jitters than my crypto portfolio. An IPO that I will forever regret in my life. Hope I get back my investment by 2030,” said KVS Prakash, founder of budget home improvement company Click2Fix on Twitter.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Tags: #CarTrade Tech Ltd #FSN E-Commerce Fashion Ventures #Market news #One97 Communications Limited #PB Fintech #Zomato
first published: Jan 24, 2022 02:28 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.