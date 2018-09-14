App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RCF surges 18% on approval to sell its TDR

According to Mumbai Mirror report, the company can now sell the TDR that it got from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and the BMC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) gained 18 percent intraday Friday as the company received an approval for sell of its TDR (Transfer of Development Rights).

According to Mumbai Mirror report, the company can now sell the TDR that it got from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and the BMC.

The Union cabinet on Tuesday permitted the RCF to avail a construction bonanza as compensation.

In 2010, RCF transferred 5.26 lakh square feet land it owned in the eastern suburbs to the MMRDA for construction of the Eastern Freeway. Eight years later, RCF cited the new state government provisions to demand as compensation 10.52 lakh square feet, or twice the land area surrendered, in transferable development rights, report further said.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 111.50 and 52-week low Rs 65.60 on 15 January, 2018 and 19 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.87 percent below its 52-week high and 14.1 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:34 hrs Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers was quoting at Rs 74.80, up Rs 7.05, or 10.41 percent on the BSE.

The rally in RCF has extended to the other fertilisers stocks as they gained 2-10 percent including names like Coromandel International (up 2.1 percent), Deepak Fertilizers (up 1.83 percent), National Fertilizers (up 6.7 percent), Nagarjuna Fertilisers (up 1.46 percent), Madras Fertilizers (up 3.35 percent) and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (up 9.03 percent).
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 10:01 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.