App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI opens up specified G-Secs fully for foreign investors 

This will come under overall FPI limit of above 6 percent but those falling under specified securities can be subscribed without any restriction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In line with the Budget announcement, the Reserve Bank on Monday opened certain specified categories of government securities (g-secs) for non-resident investors as part of an initiative to deepen the bond market. Accordingly, a separate route namely, Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for investment by non-residents in securities issued by the Government of India has been notified, the RBI said in a notification.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2020-21 had announced that "certain specified categories of Government securities would be opened fully for non-resident investors, apart from being available to domestic investors as well."

This will come under overall FPI limit of above 6 percent but those falling under specified securities can be subscribed without any restriction.

Close

Following securities -- G-sec with maturity 2024 with coupon rate of 6.18 percent and 7.32 percent, G-sec with maturity 2029 with coupon rate of 6.45 percent and 7.26 percent, and G-sec with maturity 2049 with coupon rate of 7.72 percent.

related news

This will be effective from the date on which the scheme comes into effect, it said, the directions will come into effect from April 1.

"The Reserve Bank shall notify the Government securities that shall be eligible for investment under the FAR. These securities will continue to be eligible for investment by residents. ‘Specified securities', once so designated, shall remain eligible for investment under the FAR until maturity," it said.

In addition, all new issuances of Government securities of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year tenors from the financial year 2020-21 will be eligible for investment under the FAR as ‘specified securities', it said.

The Reserve Bank may add new tenors or change the tenors of new securities to be designated as ‘specified securities' from time to time, it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Market news #RBI

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.