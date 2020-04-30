Promoters raise stake in over 60 companies in past 2 years; worth a look?

Making a buy or sell decision is the most crucial task in building your portfolio. One of the ways in which investors can make a buy or a sell decision is by analyzing what the promoter of the company is doing.

Insider buying/selling by promoters/ promoter groups is on many occasions a lead indicator guiding investor decision making.

LKP Securities has compiled Insider Data for the past 28 months beginning January 2018 so as to present few interesting insights in which there are 23 companies in which promoters have reduced stake, and there are over 60 companies in which promoters have raised stake in the same period.

There are as many as 66 companies in which promoters have raised stake since 2018. These include Bajaj Auto, GMR Infra, IDFC First Bank, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tata Power, and Tata Chemicals.

An increase or decrease in promoter holding brings stocks under investors’ radar. Theory suggests that an increase in promoter holding is usually considered as a positive sign while a decrease is usually considered negative.

However, the circumstances in which the stake was increased or decreased should be analyzed before making an investment decision, suggest experts.

“When promoters raise stakes in companies like Tata Power at such low levels it provides confidence to investors who are rattled with the steep fall witnessed in the stock price of Tata Power,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Similarly, when SME companies like Sripipes witness promoter buying it tends to boost the confidence of investors. The buying seen in large groups like the Bajaj Group is also a pointer towards the confidence displayed by promoters in such times,” he said.

Ranganathan further added that other factors that an Investor should keep in mind while pressing the ‘buy’ button after looking at promoter buying include capital allocation policies in the business which many times do not capture in return ratios.