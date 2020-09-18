Promoter Epsilon Bidco offloads 23% stake in Essel Propack, US-based Vanguard Group acquires stake in 13 firms

Promoter Epsilon Bidco, an affiliate of funds managed or advised by the US-based Blackstone Group, has offloaded 23 percent equity stake in Essel Propack via open market transaction on September 18.

It sold 1.8 crore equity shares in the laminated and coex tubes manufacturer at Rs 256.44 and 5,45,80,090 shares at Rs 256.49 each, bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

Of these sold shares, more than 4.3 crore equity shares, as per BSE records, were acquired by domestic and overseas funds at Rs 256.3 per share.

Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (ASIA) has bought 20,39,100 equity shares in Essel Propack, TNTBC as the Trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund purchased 28,91,964 shares, Emerging Markets Equity Fund picked up 39,51,968 shares, FTIF - Templeton Asian Smaller Companies Fund added 20,79,350 shares, Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global bought 37,50,000 shares and Neuberger Berman Equity Funds via Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets EQ Fund acquired 27,16,697 shares.

Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and DSP Mutual Fund acquired 1,27,44,853, 58,52,517, 29,96,395 and 41,03,397 shares, respectively.

Among other deals, promoter Anupama Kishor Patil bought 14 lakh equity shares in IT company KPIT Technologies (representing 0.51 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 100.01 per share on the BSE. She held 0.04 percent equity stake in the company as of June 30.

US-based Vanguard Group, through its emerging markets fund, has acquired equity stake in 13 companies, whereas Singapore-based investment company ASIA sold its shareholding in 12 Indian firms via open market transaction on the National Stock Exchange on September 18.

EQ India Fund acquired 8,88,888 shares in Gati (representing 0.7 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 49.45 per share on the NSE.

Katkar Sanjay bought 6,88,893 equity shares in Suven Life Sciences at Rs 56.27 per share.