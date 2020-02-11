App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 61
BJP+ : 9

Need 27 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oil India share price fall 3% after global analysts cut price target post Q3 earnings

State-owned Oil India reported a 35.2 percent sequential fall in profit at Rs 406.4 crore due to higher tax cost and lower other income.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Oil India corrected 3.4 percent intraday on February 11 after global brokerages slashed the target price on the stock as Q3FY20 earnings missed expectations.

The stock lost more than 20 percent in the last three months amid falling oil prices. It was quoting at Rs 131.05, down Rs 2.90, or 2.16 percent on the BSE at 12:40 hrs.

While maintaining buy call on the stock, CLSA cut its price target to Rs 195 (from Rs 225 earlier) after profit missed estimates by 32 percent and EBITDA/EBIT missed by 4-11 percent due to lower gas sales and higher seismic expenses.

Close

The brokerage also cut its FY20-22 EPS estimates by 10-27 percent, but still sees an upside.

related news

"With 46 percent upside even on a reduced target, we retain a buy rating as it is one of the cheapest exploration and production companies," it said.

Jefferies also has a buy call on the stock, but slashed target to Rs 275 (from Rs 285) as earnings may fall in FY21-22 on lower realisations.

"We cut FY21-22 EBITDA by 1-4 percent but kept consolidated FY21-22 EPS unchanged at Rs 24 per share," the global brokerage said.

State-owned Oil India reported a 35.2 percent sequential fall in profit at Rs 406.4 crore due to higher tax cost and lower other income.

Revenue from operations fell 5.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,952 crore in Q3F20, while EBITDA was down 4.9 percent to Rs 1,096 crore and margin contracted 150bps QoQ to 37.1 percent in the quarter ended December 2019.

Numbers missed the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates which were at Rs 627 crore for profit, Rs 3,298 crore for revenue and Rs 1,422 crore for EBITDA.

Crude realization in Q3 stood at $63 a barrel (down 7 percent YoY, but up 1 percent QOQ), while natural gas realization declined 12 percent QoQ and 5 percent YoY.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Oil India #Result Analysis

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.