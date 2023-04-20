NTPC to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030, stock second-biggest gainer on Nifty 50

Nuclear capacity which is presently under NTPC may be later housed under its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of NTPC rose about two percent on April 20 on reports that the power generator is expecting to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030 from its two nuclear plants under construction.

“Work has started at the two plants of Mahi Banswara and Chutka. By 2030, we should be able to commission these plants,” Mint reported citing a company executive. Nuclear capacity which is presently under NTPC may be later housed under its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

The state-run company is also working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Department of Atomic Energy to develop smaller reactors which can be set up quickly, the report added. The power generator is also in talks with American, French and Russian companies for partnership in developing small modular reactors.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report

Power generated by way of small modular reactors would be a part of the company’s targeted 60 GW installed green energy capacity by 2032. Currently, NTPC has a total installed power generation capacity of 71.644 GW, of which 3.01 GW is renewable energy.

At 11:16 am, shares of the company were trading 1.4 percent higher from the previous close, at Rs 169.4 on the BSE. The stock was the second-biggest gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Analysts expect growth in NTPC would be driven by expansion of power generation and commercialisation of new capacities. While detailing its March quarter earnings, the market will closely monitor the company’s management commentary on commercial capacity addition and the timeline for the monetisation of stake in the renewable asset subsidiary.