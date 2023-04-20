English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    NTPC to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030, stock second-biggest gainer on Nifty 50

    NTPC expects to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030 from its two nuclear plants under construction. The power generator is also in talks with American, French and Russian companies for partnership in developing small modular reactors

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
    Nuclear capacity which is presently under NTPC may be later housed under its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy

    Nuclear capacity which is presently under NTPC may be later housed under its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of NTPC rose about two percent on April 20 on reports that the power generator is expecting to commission 3.5 GW of capacity by 2030 from its two nuclear plants under construction.

    “Work has started at the two plants of Mahi Banswara and Chutka. By 2030, we should be able to commission these plants,” Mint reported citing a company executive. Nuclear capacity which is presently under NTPC may be later housed under its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy.

    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

    The state-run company is also working with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the Department of Atomic Energy to develop smaller reactors which can be set up quickly, the report added. The power generator is also in talks with American, French and Russian companies for partnership in developing small modular reactors.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report

    Related stories

    Power generated by way of small modular reactors would be a part of the company’s targeted 60 GW installed green energy capacity by 2032. Currently, NTPC has a total installed power generation capacity of 71.644 GW, of which 3.01 GW is renewable energy.

    At 11:16 am, shares of the company were trading 1.4 percent higher from the previous close, at Rs 169.4 on the BSE. The stock was the second-biggest gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

    Analysts expect growth in NTPC would be driven by expansion of power generation and commercialisation of new capacities. While detailing its March quarter earnings, the market will closely monitor the company’s management commentary on commercial capacity addition and the timeline for the monetisation of stake in the renewable asset subsidiary.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #NTPC
    first published: Apr 20, 2023 11:34 am