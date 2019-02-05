App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSCI's new foreign holding limit proposal may singe bluechip stocks: Report

If the proposal is implemented, India’s overall weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index could fall by 25 basis points to 8.55 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global index provider MSCI's proposed new method of calculating foreign ownership limits could lead to a large outflow from Indians stocks, as per a report in The Economic Times.

The move could potentially lead to a $12 billion selloff, hitting bluechip stocks such as Tata Motors, Larsen and Toubro, ITC and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

It seeks to exclude global and American depository receipts (GDRs and ADRs) while calculating foreign ownership, the report said citing a discussion paper.

related news

If the proposal is implemented, India's overall weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index could fall by 25 basis points to 8.55 percent.

MSCI takes into consideration parameters like the foreign inclusion factor (FIF), which determines the total proportion of shares of a company that offshore investors can buy from exchanges.

Both domestic shares and depository receipts are included in MSCI's calculation of foreign inclusion factor (FIF).

"Passive funds that track MSCI indices don’t invest in any depository receipts. This could be the trigger behind MSCI's new proposal. However, any FPI (foreign portfolio investor) selling due to the change in methodology could be offset if the global passive funds see strong inflows," S Hariharan, head of sales, Emkay Financial Services, told the paper.

Another key proposal of MSCI — to exclude shares of companies that have less than 3.7 per cent overseas investment headroom — could also have a significant impact on Indian markets, especially for private banks, where the limits are often fully utilised. In the aftermath of the FPI limit being breached by HDFC Bank in 2017, SEBI changed its stance and next year issued a circular saying FPI limits have to be monitored on a daily basis by depositories.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #Bluechip Stocks #Market Edge #MSCI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.