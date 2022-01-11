MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 11, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What contributed to MFs' asset growth in December

    Despite outflows from debt funds, assets under management of Indian mutual funds rose to Rs 37.72 trillion as on December 31 compared to Rs 37.33 trillion as on November 30. Equity funds saw net inflows of Rs 25,076 crore in December, as per monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India Open starts
    Home quarantine for international arrivals
    India Vs South Africa final Test
    Tomorrow:
    25th National Youth Festival
    NEET PG counselling starts

    India-China military talks

    Close

  • Big Story

    ICMR revises COVID-19 testing guidelines

    Contacts of persons infected with COVID-19 do not need to be tested unless they are at high risk, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said in its latest guidelines. Those undertaking inter-state domestic travel are also not required to be tested, ICMR added. More here

  • Coronavirus Check

    A step-by-step guide for booster shot beneficiaries

    Those aged 60 and above with comorbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from a doctor at the time of administration of the precautionary dose of vaccine. More here

  • Tech Tattle

    Titan’s EyeX Smart Glasses have in-built speakers

    Titan EyeX, the first pair of smart glasses by the brand, is priced at Rs 9,999 although the price could vary depending on the prescription glasses. It will start shipping in India starting today. The frame is available in black. More here

  • Your Money

    Why verifying income tax returns is important

    Though you can verify your returns within 120 days of having filed them online, some tend to forget the final, yet key, step in the return-filing process. More here

  • Tailpiece

    Golden Globes 2022: Full list of winners

    Nicole Kidman and Rachel Zegler bagged awards for 'best actress' under motion pictures drama and musical/comedy categories, respectively. More here

