Titan EyeX Smart Glasses launched in India with In-built Speakers and Pedometer

The Titan EyeX is priced at Rs 9,999 for the frame, although the price will go up depending on the prescription glasses.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

The Titan EyeX was recently revealed as the first pair of smart glasses by the brand. Titan’s new smart glasses feature touch controls, fitness tracking, an IP54 rating, and more. The glasses are compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Titan EyeX Price in India 

The Titan EyeX is priced at Rs 9,999 for the frame, although the price will go up depending on the prescription glasses. The Titan EyeX will start shipping in India starting today, January 11. The frame is available in a sole Black colour.

Titan EyeX Features

The Titan EyeX is powered by a Qualcomm chip, although the exact model number has not been mentioned. The glasses come with open-ear speakers and support true wireless stereo (TWS). The Titan EyeX also offers voice-based navigation and voice-based notification support through the speakers. You can also use the EyeX to listen to music.

Titan’s new smart glasses features Clear Voice Capture (CVC) technology that captures clear voice quality and automatically adjusts the volume based on the ambient noise. The Titan EyeX also comes with fitness tracking features that can measure calories, distance, and steps using an in-built pedometer.

The frames also have touch controls that allow users to control playback.  The EyeX comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It can be paired with your Android and iOS smartphone through Bluetooth v5.2. The frames boast a plastic build and a square-shaped design.

The Titan EyeX also warns users when their screen times exceed the regular amount to ensure they stay healthy. The EyeX boasts tracking features for locating the glasses. Additionally, Titan also claims that they can deliver up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Qualcomm #smart glasses #smartphones #Titan #TWS
first published: Jan 10, 2022 03:48 pm

