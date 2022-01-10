MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

No tests needed for contacts of COVID-19 patients, domestic travellers, says ICMR in new guidelines

For in-hospital settings, the ICMR categorically noted that "no emergency procedure (including surgeries and deliveries) should be delayed for lack of a test."

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Contacts of persons infected with COVID-19, unless if they are at high-risk, are not required to be tested for the contagious disease, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in its latest guidelines released on January 10.

Individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel are also not required to be tested, the top medical body said.

The ICMR has also exempted asymptomatic individuals in community settings, along with patients who stand discharged as per home isolation guidelines, from the COVID-19 tests.

"Patients being discharged from a COVID-19 facility as per revised discharge policy" are also included in the list of people who need not be tested.

Track coronavirus-related news and live updates

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

For in-hospital settings, the ICMR categorically noted that "no emergency procedure (including surgeries and deliveries) should be delayed for lack of a test."

Patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility, it added.

All arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility, the medical body said.

"Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical / non-surgical invasive procedures including pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalized for delivery should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop," the guidelines clarified.

The ICMR also noted that admitted patients may not be tested more than once a week.

Among individuals who are to be tested, as per the guidelines, including individuals who are showing symptoms of "cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste and/or smell, breathlessness and/or other respiratory symptoms"

At-risk contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases may also be tested on a priority basis. The at-risk category includes senior citizens aged above 60 and individuals suffering from co-morbidity such as diabetes,

hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, malignancy, and obesity, etc.

Tests are to be conducted on individuals undertaking international travel (as per country-specific requirements) and international travelers arriving at Indian airports/seaports/ports of entries as per laid down

guidelines, it added.

The ICMR directive comes amid increasing pressure on testing labs across the nation. A total of 13.52 lakh tests were conducted across the country on January 9.

The testing capacity is likely to be increased in metropolitan cities where the COVID-19 positivity rate has soared over the past two weeks. In Delhi and Mumbai, the infection rate has surged past 20 percent. Across India, a total of 1.79 lakh infections were reported on January 10 at a positivity rate of 13.29 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #COVID-19 tests #ICMR
first published: Jan 10, 2022 08:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.