App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Mid, small caps still trade at a huge premium to largecaps despite correcting 15% in 2018’

Max Life Insurance has a little exposure towards the real estate segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer at Max Life Insurance, said the BSE Smallcap & Midcap indices are still trading at a huge valuation premium to largecaps despite correcting almost 15 percent since January.

“One should look at specific mid and smallcap stocks and not as a basket as a whole. Overall, valuations at the index level are at a significant premium to largecaps. Going forward, investors should focus on earnings and valuations rather than trying to take a macro call on the segment,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Financials

Vora said the market share of non-banking financial companies has inched up because state-run banks are leaving the credit space wide open for private players like NBFCs and private sector banks. “The cost of funding is a bit of worry, but we feel that the pricing power will continue to gain.” However, he is a bit perturbed by the valuations and is underweight on the segment.

Realty

Max Life Insurance has a little exposure towards the real estate segment. “We are looking at players that are present in the right geography and offer scope for growth. South-based players have tremendous scope for growth. We are looking at individuals stocks here rather than taking a broad call. The residential segment is still weak while there is some traction on the commercial side.”

Mihir Vora
Mihir Vora
Director & Chief Investment Officer|Max Life Insurance
IT

Vora said Max is increasing exposure to the IT space despite a huge rally in 2018. “The optimism is largely based on two tailwinds: a) The US economy is quite resilient, and b) rupee depreciation versus the dollar, thanks to a rise in crude oil prices.”

Consumer basket

Two pillars which are seeing growth is the consumer segment and government spending, Vora said, adding that he would focus on staples and discretionary if he had to take a top-down call.

PharmaceuticalsVora finds it an interesting space as the worst of earnings downgrade may soon come off. “We may not see earnings reach the peak which we saw in FY16 because the pricing situation in the US has become much more competitive.”
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 11:17 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.