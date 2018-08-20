App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCA probes Jet Airways on suspicion of siphoning funds: Sources

A senior official confirmed to Moneycontrol that the Mumbai Registrar of Companies (RoC) will inspect Jet’s books of accounts.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fresh trouble is around the corner for Naresh Goyal-owned Jet Airways, currently undergoing acute financial stress, as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has opened a preliminary inquiry into the carrier on suspicion it siphoned off funds.

A senior official confirmed to Moneycontrol that the Mumbai Registrar of Companies (RoC) will inspect Jet’s books of accounts.

Jet Airways has been dogged by financial stress, and recently wrote to employees seeking a cut in salaries. The company put the blame of its distress on rising costs due to high crude oil prices among others.

Barring FY16 and FY17, Jet Airways has not posted a profit for the past 11 years.

related news

That stress also came with associated bad news on the regulatory front: the company recently held off from announcing its quarterly result after its audit committee did not sign off on the numbers. Both BSE and NSE have sought an explanation from the company on this.

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol that the RoC is also coordinating with market regulator SEBI over its inquiry of Jet's books.

An email to Jet Airways seeking comment did not elicit a response.

Further, the RoC may also look into the role of auditors. Arvind Gupta, who recently became famous as the whistleblower in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case, recently wrote to the Finance Ministry, SEBI, RBI and the Chief Vigilance Commission, complaining of irregularities.

Gupta questioned the audit committee's inability to "prevent the promoters of Jet Airways from siphoning off Rs 5,125 crore from the companies".

According to Gupta, the company, under its Jet Airways and Jet Lite brands, undertook transactions "under the guise of selling and distribution expenses and other means" with companies privately owned by the promoter.

However, the MCA’s probe is independent of Gupta’s complaint.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 02:37 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Jet Airways #Market news #NSE #SEBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.