Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty to start on a flat note; 3 stocks which can give up to 14% return

The Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Wednesday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 33 points higher at 10,245 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 7.5 points or 0.07 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,268-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The three major US stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 389.17 points, or 1.65 percent, to 24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 32.57 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to 6,941.28.

Asian markets were mixed in early Wednesday trade as Japanese stocks tracked gains seen on Wall Street overnight on a bounce in large cap technology names.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up by 0.42 percent and Topix crept higher by 0.16 percent. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index slipped 0.09 percent, weighed down by declines in the technology sector, CNBC reported.

Stocks in news:

Bharat Forge and Ramkrishna Forgings in focus - North America Mach Class 8 truck sales up 102 percent at 46,900 units versus 23,215 units YoY: Agencies

Tata Motors: March auto sales-JLR US sales up 10.2 percent at 14,232 units versus 12,918 units (YoY)-Jaguar US sales down 34.2 percent at 3,260 units versus 4,953 units (YoY)

-Land Rover US sales up 37.8 percent at 10,972 units versus 7,965 units (YoY)

ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities make their debut on the bourses on Wednesday, it will be the first time in almost three years that a company whose public issue remained largely undersubscribed will list on the stock exchanges.

Medhani: Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) will list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday. The initial public offer (IPO), which was oversubscribed by 1.21 times, was opened for subscription from March 21 to March 23. The company had fixed the price band of Rs 87-90 for the public offer.

Zensar Technologies: Technology firm Zensar today said it has bagged a four-year deal from the City of San Diego for network services for a deal value of up to USD 79 million.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Guiness Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd: Buy | Close: Rs 1367.85 | Target: Rs 1500 | Stop loss: Rs 1282 | Return: 9.65%

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd: Buy | Close: Rs 85.85 | Target: Rs 98 | Stop loss: Rs 78.50 | Return: 14.15%

Exide Industries Ltd: BUY | Close: Rs 232.95 | Target: Rs 260 | Stop loss: Rs 215 | Return: 11.59%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.