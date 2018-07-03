App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Over 100 stocks hit fresh 52-week low; RIL, ONGC up 1-2%, IndiGo most active

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 523 stocks advancing, 988 declining and 524 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 664 stocks advanced, 780 declined and 57 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty shedding 9 points at 10,648 and the Sensex is trading lower by 16 points at 35,247.

Nifty auto is marginally up with gains from Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors.

Oil & gas stocks are mixed this morning with gains from Reliance Industries, BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

Bharti Airtel managed to stay in the green while Bharti Infratel is down over 2.5 percent. CG Power, Engineers India, Power Grid, Siemens and Tata Communications are the top infra losers.

Nifty metal is trading lower by 1 percent dragged by NALCO, Vedanta, Welspun Corp, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper among others.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Hero Moto, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tech Mahindra and ONGC.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Interglobe Aviation, Infosys, TCS, Vedanta and RITES.

The top NSE losers included Bharti Infratel, Vedanta, Grasim Industries, UPL and Power Grid.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are NCC, United Breweries, Linde India, Jindal Steel and Atul.

The top losers included Vakrangee, Avanti Feeds, Dilip Buildcon, Vedanta and IDBI Bank.

Infosys is one of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 103 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Aban Offshore, Castrrol, Dalmia Bharat, JK Tyre, LIC Housing, Power Grid and VA Tech Wabag among others.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:50 am

