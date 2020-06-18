App
Jun 18, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid India-China tensions; Fitch revises India’s outlook to negative

Indian indices are trading flat amid weak global cues and tension between India and China. Telecom stocks will remain in focus ahead of AGR case hearing today.

highlights

  • June 18, 2020 10:00 AM IST

    Buzzing: Supreme Industries share price jumped 5 percent on June 18 after Axis Mutual Fund on June 17 acquired nearly a percent stake in the company through open market transactions. Axis Mutual Fund has bought 12,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE.

  • June 18, 2020 09:53 AM IST

    At 09:52 IST, the Sensex was down 12.23 points or 0.04% at 33495.69, and the Nifty was up 3.60 points or 0.04% at 9884.75.

  • June 18, 2020 09:44 AM IST

    Fitch on India:

    Fitch has revised India’s outlook to negative and affirmed rating at ‘BBB-'. The medium-term GDP growth outlook may be negatively impacted by asset quality issues, while COVID pandemic has significantly weakened growth outlook for this year. It expect economy activity in India to contract 5 percent in FY21, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • June 18, 2020 09:37 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices fell more than 1% in early trade on Thursday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States renewed fears that people would stay home and stall a recovery in fuel demand even as lockdowns ease.

  • June 18, 2020 09:34 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex: 

  • June 18, 2020 09:34 AM IST

    Moody's on JLR:

    Moody's confirmed JLR's rating at 'B1' and changed outlook to negative, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • June 18, 2020 09:30 AM IST
  • June 18, 2020 09:25 AM IST

    Dollar Updates: The dollar held onto gains on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.

