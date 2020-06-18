Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid India-China tensions; Fitch revises India’s outlook to negative

Live now
Buzzing: Supreme Industries share price jumped 5 percent on June 18 after Axis Mutual Fund on June 17 acquired nearly a percent stake in the company through open market transactions. Axis Mutual Fund has bought 12,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE.
At 09:52 IST, the Sensex was down 12.23 points or 0.04% at 33495.69, and the Nifty was up 3.60 points or 0.04% at 9884.75.
Fitch on India:
Fitch has revised India’s outlook to negative and affirmed rating at ‘BBB-'. The medium-term GDP growth outlook may be negatively impacted by asset quality issues, while COVID pandemic has significantly weakened growth outlook for this year. It expect economy activity in India to contract 5 percent in FY21, reported CNBC-TV18.
Crude Updates: Oil prices fell more than 1% in early trade on Thursday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States renewed fears that people would stay home and stall a recovery in fuel demand even as lockdowns ease.
Moody's on JLR:
Moody's confirmed JLR's rating at 'B1' and changed outlook to negative, reported CNBC-TV18.
Dollar Updates: The dollar held onto gains on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency.