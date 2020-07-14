Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower dragged by banks, metal; IndusInd Bank top loser

Yes Bank Further Public Offering: NVS Wealth Managers

Further Public Offering between Rs 1,154 crore to Rs 1,250 crore. Equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a Price Band of Rs 12-Rs 13 per equity share (Including Share Premium of Rs 10-Rs 11 per equity share) aggregating up to Rs 15,000 crore. (Post Issue Market Capitalization as per the price band = Rs. 30,079 – 31,332 crore.)

Minimum lot size of 1,000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 1,000 thereafter.

We believe that the inflow of Rs 15,000 crore from the upcoming FPO will go a long way in strengthening the bank’s balance sheet by enhancing its CET 1 Ratio, Solvency Ratio, Capital Adequacy Ratios, and would provide growth capital to the Bank. We recommend all investors to subscribe to this issue with an 18-24 month horizon.