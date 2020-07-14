App
Jul 14, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower dragged by banks, metal; IndusInd Bank top loser

Benchmark indices are trading lower tracking weak global cues. Except pharma, other indices trading in the red.

highlights

  • July 14, 2020 10:21 AM IST

    Gold Updates: Gold prices slipped below the key USD 1,800 level on Tuesday, as the US dollar strengthened, although worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and Sino-US tensions put a floor under bullion prices.

  • July 14, 2020 10:15 AM IST

    City Union Bank to raise capital:

    The company board has approved raising further capital through QIP route to the tune of Rs 600 crore and raising up to Rs 500 crore via debt.

  • July 14, 2020 10:11 AM IST

    The S&P BSE Bankex shed almost 2 percent dragged by RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank.

  • July 14, 2020 10:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on July 14. It opened 15 paise lower at 75.34 per dollar against previous close of 75.19.

  • July 14, 2020 10:00 AM IST

    Yes Bank Further Public Offering: NVS Wealth Managers

    Further Public Offering between Rs 1,154 crore to Rs 1,250 crore. Equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a Price Band of Rs 12-Rs 13 per equity share (Including Share Premium of Rs 10-Rs 11 per equity share) aggregating up to Rs 15,000 crore. (Post Issue Market Capitalization as per the price band = Rs. 30,079 – 31,332 crore.) 

    Minimum lot size of 1,000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 1,000 thereafter.

    We believe that the inflow of Rs 15,000 crore from the upcoming FPO will go a long way in strengthening the bank’s balance sheet by enhancing its CET 1 Ratio, Solvency Ratio, Capital Adequacy Ratios, and would provide growth capital to the Bank. We recommend all investors to subscribe to this issue with an 18-24 month horizon.

  • July 14, 2020 09:48 AM IST

    At 09:48 IST, the Sensex was down 324.95 points or 0.89% at 36368.74, and the Nifty was down 92.70 points or 0.86% at 10710.

  • July 14, 2020 09:40 AM IST

    Citi downgrades BHEL:

    Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price plunged 9.5 percent on July 14 after research house Citi has downgrade the stock to sell from neutral with a target at Rs 34 per share.

    According to Citi, after a recent rally, the company is trading at 0.5x P/BV. The valuation is unappealing given 4% RoE & risks to cash flows & profits.

    The high receivables continue to pressure the cash flows, while success in new areas will take time, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • July 14, 2020 09:30 AM IST

    Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuite Ratings & Research:

    The CPI inflation print for June 2020 stood slightly higher at 6.09% year-on-year compared to the last published CPI data of 5.84% for March 2020. The Consumer Food Price Inflation (CFPI) has shown a declining trend from 9.20% in May 2020 to 7.87% in June 2020, reflecting the easing supply pressures in food items consequent to the removal of lockdown in most parts of the country. 

    The inflation nevertheless, continues to be high for protein items namely meat and fish as the supply chain therein is yet to revive. While vegetable prices have clearly seen a softening, pulses and edible oil prices continue to be impacted by lower domestic production last year and disruption in imports in the current year. 
    Overall, we expect to see a steady decline in CFPI growth brought about by the robust output of last rabi season and the healthy kharif harvest, given the favourable monsoon pattern as of now. Core inflation will continue to remain modest in the near term as the demand for non-food products is still limited and retail outlets are yet to operate fully in most parts of the country.

