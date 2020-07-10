App
Jul 10, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower; TCS, Tata Motors in focus

Benchmark indices opened lower following weak global markets amid concerns on rising number of Coronavirus cases.

highlights

  • July 10, 2020 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on July 10 with Nifty slipped below 10800.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 134.12 points or 0.37% at 36603.57, and the Nifty was down 38.30 points or 0.35% at 10775.20. About 403 shares have advanced, 601 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.

  • July 10, 2020 09:08 AM IST

    Fitch affirms Glenmark's rating:

    Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. 

    The agency has also affirmed Glenmark's USD 200 million 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB'. The notes are rated at the same level as the IDR because they constitute Glenmark's direct and senior unsecured obligations. 

    At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the rating on Glenmark's proposed US-dollar bonds assigned in January 2020 as the company chose not to proceed with the offering.

  • July 10, 2020 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading negative in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 124.97 points or 0.34% at 36612.72, and the Nifty was down 60.00 points or 0.55% at 10753.50.

  • July 10, 2020 08:57 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to open negative tracking weak global cues amid concerns on rising number of Coronavirus cases and fears of another lockdown. However, global news flows and sector specific development would be key monitorables.

  • July 10, 2020 08:53 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • July 10, 2020 08:50 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • July 10, 2020 08:45 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Market would react to TCS results in the early trade today. The near term momentum seems positive, however we would suggest traders should be stock specific and look at booking profits at regular intervals.

    Technically, Nifty has been respecting to its rising support trend lines and declines are being bought to form the higher market base. Now, it has to continue to hold above 10700 to extend its move towards 11000-11200 levels while key support exists at 10650-10550 levels.

  • July 10, 2020 08:38 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices dipped on Friday after steep falls in the previous session and were set for a weekly decline on worries renewed lockdowns following a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and elsewhere will suppress fuel demand.

  • July 10, 2020 08:34 AM IST

    Aggressive New Short:

    Aggressive New Short:
