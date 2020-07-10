Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower; TCS, Tata Motors in focus

Fitch affirms Glenmark's rating:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The agency has also affirmed Glenmark's USD 200 million 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB'. The notes are rated at the same level as the IDR because they constitute Glenmark's direct and senior unsecured obligations.

At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the rating on Glenmark's proposed US-dollar bonds assigned in January 2020 as the company chose not to proceed with the offering.