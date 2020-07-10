Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower; TCS, Tata Motors in focus

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 10, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Crude Updates:
Tata Motors' JLR sales fall 42%:
TCS Q1 profit falls 13%:
Wall St end mixed:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on July 10 with Nifty slipped below 10800.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 134.12 points or 0.37% at 36603.57, and the Nifty was down 38.30 points or 0.35% at 10775.20. About 403 shares have advanced, 601 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.
Fitch affirms Glenmark's rating:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed Glenmark's USD 200 million 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB'. The notes are rated at the same level as the IDR because they constitute Glenmark's direct and senior unsecured obligations.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the rating on Glenmark's proposed US-dollar bonds assigned in January 2020 as the company chose not to proceed with the offering.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading negative in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 124.97 points or 0.34% at 36612.72, and the Nifty was down 60.00 points or 0.55% at 10753.50.
ICICIdirect:
Indian markets are likely to open negative tracking weak global cues amid concerns on rising number of Coronavirus cases and fears of another lockdown. However, global news flows and sector specific development would be key monitorables.
FII Trading Activity:
DII Trading Activity:
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Market would react to TCS results in the early trade today. The near term momentum seems positive, however we would suggest traders should be stock specific and look at booking profits at regular intervals.
Technically, Nifty has been respecting to its rising support trend lines and declines are being bought to form the higher market base. Now, it has to continue to hold above 10700 to extend its move towards 11000-11200 levels while key support exists at 10650-10550 levels.
Crude Updates: Oil prices dipped on Friday after steep falls in the previous session and were set for a weekly decline on worries renewed lockdowns following a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and elsewhere will suppress fuel demand.
Aggressive New Short: