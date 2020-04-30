Live now
Apr 30, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 9,800 on expiry day, Sensex in the green; Tata Motors up 11%
On April F&O expiry day the Nifty opened above 9700 level, while Sensex rose 700 points in the opening trade.
Buzzing: Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose 2 percent on April 30 ahead of its March quarter earnings.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,420 and Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 990.
Buzzing: Hexaware Technologies share price fells 3 percent on April 30 after company announced its March quarter earnings. The company has reported a 4.7 percent sequential increase in consolidated profit at Rs 174.96 crore in the first quarter of CY20, driven by forex gains.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened strong on April 30 with Nifty above 9700 ahead of April F&O expiry.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 652.09 points or 1.99% at 33372.25, and the Nifty was up 185.60 points or 1.94% at 9738.95. About 647 shares have advanced, 121 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
Bitcoin rises 14%, becomes the top performing asset of 2020 again
The digital currency is now up 30 percent from its March lows, outperforming the likes of S&P 500 (25 percent), Nifty (27 percent) as well as most other major markets.
Lupin gets EIR from USFDA: The company received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1, India facility.
Hot Stocks | BoB, Deepak Nitrite can give up to 15% return in short-term
The analyst believes 9,400 will act as support and Nifty is likely to march towards 9,800 in the coming trading session. The beach of 9,400 will drag Nifty to 9,200 - 9,000 levels.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading strong in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 9700 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 583.13 points or 1.78% at 33303.29, and the Nifty up 188.00 points or 1.97% at 9741.35.