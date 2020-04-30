These 7 smallcap stocks witness increase in deliverable volume, price in last 3 days

Increase in deliverable percentage and increase in price: If the stock’s price and delivery volumes have increased for more than three consecutive days then that indicates bullishness in the share as not only the price is moving up but also the volumes, as well as the delivery volumes, are increasing every day showing higher investor interest in it. It means investors are accepting delivery of stock i.e. buying for the long term. In this scenario, there is a possibility of a further increase in stock price.