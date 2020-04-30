These 7 smallcap stocks witness increase in deliverable volume, price in last 3 days

If the stock’s price and delivery volumes have increased for more than three consecutive days then that indicates bullishness in the share Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Indian equity market has been witnessing an upward trend since the past three trading sessions. The volumes have also been on the rise. Among BSE smallcap stocks, there are seven names that saw an increase in volume, delivery volume and share price, as per ACE Equity data. 2/9 Increase in deliverable percentage and increase in price: If the stock’s price and delivery volumes have increased for more than three consecutive days then that indicates bullishness in the share as not only the price is moving up but also the volumes, as well as the delivery volumes, are increasing every day showing higher investor interest in it. It means investors are accepting delivery of stock i.e. buying for the long term. In this scenario, there is a possibility of a further increase in stock price. 3/9 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar | The stock has gained 15 percent from Rs 4.79 to Rs 5.53 between April 24 and April 29. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 797,808 to 1,213,587), and deliverable volume (from 551,934 to 1,043,177) 4/9 Surya Roshni | It has gained 6 percent from Rs 86.10 to Rs 91.20 from April 24 to April 29. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 1,690 to 4,062) and deliverable volume (from 1,231 to 3,738) 5/9 Sarda Energy & Minerals | It has gained 9 percent from Rs 132.85 to Rs 144.70 during April 24 to April 29. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 1,642 to 15,933) and deliverable volume (from 671 to 7,939). 6/9 Indian Hume Pipe Company | It has gained 14 percent from Rs 145.00 to Rs 165.00 during April 24 to April 29. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 3,215 to 76,340) and deliverable volume (from 2,686 to 19,662) 7/9 Tata Coffee | Stock has gained 7 percent from Rs 70.20 to Rs 75.25 during April 24-April 29. In the same period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 38,261 to 147,438) and deliverable volume (from 8,943 to 32,557) 8/9 Sakuma Exports | It has gained 33 percent from Rs 5.23 to Rs 6.95 during April 24-April 29. In the same period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 73,926 to 183,878) and deliverable volume (from 56,682 to 141,603) 9/9 Fineotex Chemical | The stock has gained 16 percent from Rs 21.22 to Rs 24.62 during April 24-April 29. In the same time period, we have seen an increase in the volume (from 9,690 to 46,269) and deliverable volume (from 5,649 to 22,733) First Published on Apr 30, 2020 03:02 pm