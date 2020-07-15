Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up opening for the Indian indices

Live now
Jul 15, 2020
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 85 points gain.
Foreign brokerages see RBI slashing 50-75 bps more by October:
Foreign brokerages are betting on aggressive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank -- to the tune of 50-75 bps by October -- as they see retail inflation plunging to 2-2.5 per cent by December as all the fundamentals of the economy are very weak. While Wall Street major Bank of America (BofA) expects the RBI to slash up to 75 bps -- 25 bps on August 6 and another 50 bps in October, if the COVID-19 is brought under control by October. Swiss major UBS sees the central bank slashing 50 bps before the end of the fiscal as it expects inflation to plunge to 2.0-2.5 per cent by December.
"We expect inflation to slip to 2.5 per cent in the second half of the fiscal,” BofA said in a note citing the “very weak fundamental drivers” of the economy such as a contracting GDP, tight money supply, good rains, limited imported inflation and limited fiscal slippage.
Results Today:
Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Federal Bank, GTPL Hathway, Kavveri Telecom Products, Bartronics India, Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company, Mercator, Minda Corporation, Rolta India, Uttam Galva Steels, etc.
Private sector lender Yes Bank has garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors on July 14, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering.
All 12 anchor investors placed their bids for 3,41,53,84,614 equity shares at the lower end of price band of Rs 12-13 per share.
Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 shares.
Yes Bank is aiming to raise Rs 15,000 crore through this issue, the price band for which have been fixed at Rs 12-13 per share, a 53-49 percent discount to its last week's closing price.
US-China Trade Talk:
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shut the door on "Phase 2" trade negotiations with China, saying he does not want to talk to Beijing about trade because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm not interested right now in talking to China," Trump replied when asked in an interview with CBS News whether Phase 2 trade talks were dead, reported Reuters.
Wipro Q1 results:
IT services firm Wipro's June quarter consolidated profit grew by 2.8 percent sequentially to Rs 2,390.4 crore, supported by other income (up 10 percent QoQ) and good operating performance.
Consolidated revenue from operations declined 5.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,922.8 crore.
The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew by 3.3 percent to Rs 2,782.2 crore and margin rose 146 bps QoQ to 19.06 percent during the April-June period.
Wall Street surged on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending more than 2% higher as investors bought energy and materials stocks and looked beyond a recent rise in coronavirus cases.