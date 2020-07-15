Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up opening for the Indian indices

Foreign brokerages see RBI slashing 50-75 bps more by October:

Foreign brokerages are betting on aggressive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank -- to the tune of 50-75 bps by October -- as they see retail inflation plunging to 2-2.5 per cent by December as all the fundamentals of the economy are very weak. While Wall Street major Bank of America (BofA) expects the RBI to slash up to 75 bps -- 25 bps on August 6 and another 50 bps in October, if the COVID-19 is brought under control by October. Swiss major UBS sees the central bank slashing 50 bps before the end of the fiscal as it expects inflation to plunge to 2.0-2.5 per cent by December.

"We expect inflation to slip to 2.5 per cent in the second half of the fiscal,” BofA said in a note citing the “very weak fundamental drivers” of the economy such as a contracting GDP, tight money supply, good rains, limited imported inflation and limited fiscal slippage.