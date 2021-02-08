Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade at record highs led by auto, financials; M&M gains 7%

February 08, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

Damage at under construction power project of NTPC

An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under construction hydropower project Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) in the region.

However, considering the total size of operations of NTPC Limited (present standalone commercial capacity 51310 MW and group commercial capacity 63925 MW), the impact of above event on the company as a whole may not be considered material