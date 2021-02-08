MARKET NEWS

February 08, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade at record highs led by auto, financials; M&M gains 7%

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green with Nifty Bank index rose 2 percent, while auto and PSU Bank index rose 1 percent each.

  • February 08, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking:

    Last week gold prices corrected sharply by 4.22% and closed at 47,256 levels. Silver prices were also corrected sharply by 1.39% and closed at 68,738 levels. Announcement of lower custom duty in gold and silver was the main reason for correction in gold and silver, however weakness in dollar supported the gold and silver prices.
     
    Weakness in dollar due to disappointing US Jobs data last week and lower US bond yield also increase the safe haven demand of Gold. Expectation of Relief package for US economy may also give support to the gold and silver prices.
     
    As of today traders can go for buy in gold at 47000 levels with the stop loss of 46600 levels for the target of 47600 levels and also buy in silver at 68000 levels with the stop loss of 67400 levels and for the target of 69500 levels.

  • February 08, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Damage at under construction power project of NTPC

    An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under construction hydropower project Tapovan Vishnugad (520 MW) in the region.

    However, considering the total size of operations of NTPC Limited (present standalone commercial capacity 51310 MW and group commercial capacity 63925 MW), the impact of above event on the company as a whole may not be considered material

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST

    Way2Wealth Research on Tata Power: The company has done well to monetize non-core assets which helped in deleveraging of balance sheet. Future prospects in renewables along with healthy order book in Tata Solar augers well for the company shift from thermal assets. Further debt reduction should lead to lower interest costs in coming quarters. Possible benefits from the merger of CGPL and Tata Power Solar with itself and favorable InvIT valuations provide scope for further upside.  Hence, we view it as accumulate at current level of P/E 23.7x FY20.

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Investors should liquidate 30-40% of their holdings: CapitalVia Global Research

    The market is not going to see a sharp correction despite the Sensex and the Nifty climbing new highs during the budget week. A sideways correction is more likely and investors should not expect a significant discount as the bullishness is likely to stay, says Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

    We believe that the price action was primarily driven by the economic revival witnessed over the current quarter. The sharp increase in the capital expenditure announced in the Union Budget further fuelled the market sentiment. Read more

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Anand Rathi on Dalmia Bharat: With prices expected to be stable, demand is expected to continue to grow in double digits in East and South demand is likely to improve backed by road projects announced in Budget for Tamil Nadu and Kerala and further demand uptick in Andhra Pradesh. We expect volume, revenue and EBITDA to grow at 10 percent,12 percent and 9 percent CAGR over FY21-23. Appointment of new internal auditor and outcome of the forensic audit report relating to mutual fund are the key positives and will help in re-rating the stock. We introduce FY23E and retain a buy, with a higher target of Rs1,650. Risks: Rise in raw material prices and demand slowdown.

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    Buzzing stock: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) share price jumped over 9 percent in the morning session. The auto major reported a massive 39.6 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 530 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Numbers were better than analysts' expectations. Goldman Sachs has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,029 while Nomura has also retained buy on the stock with a target of Rs 1165 per share.

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    Just as expected last week, 15,000 was merely a psychological resistance. The Nifty has flown out of that level this morning and we should be headed to 15,200. If the markets can sustain at these levels, the index might surprise us by moving up all the way to 15,500. 14,600 has now become good medium-term support for the markets and if we can keep above that level, every dip can be utilized as a buying opportunity.

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices inched lower on Monday, as Treasury yields moved higher and the dollar bounced up, although concerns over a recovery in the U.S. economy limited bullion's losses.

    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near their highest since March last year hit in the previous session, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Nifty Auto index up 2%:

  • February 08, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened higher at 72.87 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 72.92, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On February 5, the rupee ended with a gains of 4 paise at 72.92 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 72.96.

