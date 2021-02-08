Commodities strategy for this week by CapitalVia Global Research

Budget announcement of lower custom duty in gold and silver was the main reason for correction in precious metal prices, however, weakness in dollar supported the bullion prices. Here are the strategies for the commodities by Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodity, CapitalVia Global Research for this week.

Gold COMEX | We guess we ought to pay heed to the US dollar and the interest rates coming out of the US. If interest rates in the US continue to climb, it will be very bad for gold as it tends to move in the opposite direction. For the next week, traders should go for any sell-on-rise opportunity from the trend line resistance of USD 1,840. Keep the stop loss above at USD 1,885 and keep the target around lower support of USD 1,760-1,750.

Gold MCX | After a cut in import duty in domestic market gold came down after the Union Budget. International gold also came down due to a rise in the dollar index and higher US yield. Current 14 days RSI is at 30, so any retracement to oversold zones around Rs 47,700-48,000 will be a shorting opportunity for coming week. For the upcoming week, traders should look forward to a sell-on-rise opportunity from Rs 47,700 - 47,750, keeping stop loss of around previous resistance level of Rs 48,300, for aiming target below Rs 46,200.

Silver MCX | MCX Silver traded very volatile last week after the supply came to the physical market, however, silver is trading above the 50 days SMA placed at Rs 66270 and RSI is also supportive for the price. For the upcoming week, traders should go for buy-on-dips strategy in MCX Silver around the level of Rs 66,700 with keeping stop loss around Rs 66,000 and target of Rs 69,000.

Crude Oil | The Crude Oil price surged during the Friday trading session but gave back some of the profits later in the day. This is focused on stimulus and, of course, on the assumption that we will continue to see stimulus flowing out of the US and forcing the market higher. Traders should wait for a buy-on-dips opportunity from R s4,020-4,030 in MCX Crude oil where one should keep stop loss below Rs 3,920 for a target beyond the psychological level of Rs 4,300.

Natural Gas MCX | The weather is expected to be much cold in western portion of the United States the next two weeks. This should increase heating demand in the west and generate a divergence in natural gas prices, however price has not sustain above 220 levels. Investor looks shorting opportunity with the small amount of stop loss as this could be last cold wave in the US and then price will start normal to hotter. For the next week, traders should keep an eye around the resistance level around 227-227.50 for any selling opportunity. The stop loss for sell position should be around 232 – previous season resistance with maintaining target around 214-210.

Copper MCX | Copper prices were trading near 21 days average and in next week there is a long holiday in China. It is expected to trade volatile before the long holiday. For the upcoming week, traders should look for sell opportunity in Copper where one should enter around Rs 612. The ideal range of the target is around Rs 592-590. Maintain a stop loss around Rs 618.

Zinc MCX | The Zinc future is still for the most part in sideways-to-lower consolidation trading ranges, but what weakness has been seen in recent weeks has not picked up downward momentum, suggesting there is little appetite to reduce exposure on a large scale. Traders should look forward for a sell-on-rise opportunity in MCX Zinc for the upcoming week. The optimal range to sell is around Rs 215.50-215. Keep stop loss around Rs 219.50 for a target above Rs 202-200.50.

Lead MCX | For now, it looks like the underlying uptrend is paused with the market expecting better demand to come while physical demand recovers as the year progresses. Needless to say, holding up in high ground comes with its dangers. For the upcoming week, traders should go for buying opportunity in Lead future. The ideal buying position should be around the support of Rs 162-162.25 for a target above Rs 167.50, keeping stop loss around Rs 159.20.