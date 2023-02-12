English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Macro data, global cues to guide markets this week: Analysts

    This week, the market will be awaiting key inflation data from the US and India for clues on the rate hike trajectory of central banks.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

    Trading activity in the domestic equity markets this week will be largely driven by inflation data, trend in global markets and foreign fund movement, analysts said. Participants will also monitor developments related to the Adani Group crisis, which has been a major overhang recently, they added.

    "…the movement of crude oil, the dollar index, and US bond yields will be other important factors. The institutional flow will be important as FIIs' selling has come down after relentless selling in January," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

    Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth a net Rs 144.73 crore last week. This week, the market will be awaiting key inflation data from the US and India for clues on the rate hike trajectory of central banks.

    Retail inflation data for both the US and India is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation.