App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree signs license agreement for Darjeeling hotel; share price up 3%

The hotel will feature 55 well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, meeting and conference spaces, and recreational facilities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Lemon Tree Hotels jumped over 3 percent in early trade on December 24 after the company signed a license agreement for a 55 room upcoming Hotel at Hill Cart Road in Darjeeling.

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited announced its latest signing- a Lemon Tree Hotel in Darjeeling. The Hotel shall be operated through its subsidiary and management arm, Carnation HotelsPvt. Ltd. The hotel project, owned by SGB Developers Pvt. Ltd., is in the Greenfield stage and is expected to open in September 2022.

Located on Hill Cart Road in Darjeeling, the hotel will feature 55 well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, meeting and conference spaces, and recreational facilities, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Close

"We are delighted to enter the charming region of Darjeeling with this hotel. It will be our first hotel in this town, which we feel holds immense business and tourism potential, with its scenic locales and stunning tea plantations. The addition of this hotel will help expand our reach in West Bengal, where we will be able to offer guests our already operating hotels in Siliguri and Kolkata. It will also add to our repertoire of hotels in the region, which include our existing hotel in Gangtok, and upcoming international launches in Thimphu, Bhutan and Kathmandu, Nepal," said Rattan Keswani, Deputy Managing Director, Lemon Tree Hotels and Director - Carnation Hotels.

related news

At 09:43 hrs, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. was quoting at Rs 63.60, up Rs 1.85, or 3.00 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 64.70 and an intraday low of Rs 62.95.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 09:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lemon Tree Hotels

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.