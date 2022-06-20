English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Kotak's investment arm, ADIA form $590m platform for office spaces

    The Platform has been created for a real estate fund which will invest in office properties. It will be domiciled in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) on June 20 announced that it has formed a $590 million or Rs 4600 crore platform with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

    The Platform has been created for a real estate fund which will invest in office properties. It will be domiciled in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

    "This is our 12th real estate fund and extends our successful relationship with ADIA. With the closure of this fund, we have raised around USD 1 billion in real estate in the last one year,” said Vikas Chimakurthy, CEO, Kotak Realty Fund.

    "Strong demand for offshoring, return to office increasing, growth of the services industry and Indian economy has seen substantial scope for creating a portfolio of quality office assets. With multiple avenues for exit of such portfolios and increasing liquidity of completed assets, we intend to curate this portfolio to cater to increasing appetite for stabilised assets."

    With this new Fund, KIAL said it has raised, managed or advised more than $2.8 billion under its real estate fund series. KIAL is the alternative asset management arm of the Kotak Group.

    Close

    Related stories

    Mohamed AlQubaisi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Department at ADIA said, this new platform will focus on opportunities associated with long-term demand for Indian office space, which is being driven by global organisations seeking to capitalise on the country’s skilled workforce.

    The KIAL management said it is targeting to become the "go-to" alternative assets manager for differentiated strategies for global investors.

    "This is the first of many pools of capital that we intend to raise this year to address various Alternative Investment opportunities in India," it added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ABU Dhabi Investment Authority #AIF #GIFT City #Kotak Investment Advisors #Real Estate
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 12:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.