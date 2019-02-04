App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Naspers-backed Swiggy acquires AI startup Kint.io
Recommended articleNaspers-backed Swiggy acquires AI startup Kint.io

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Govt's theme was 'maximum benefits with minimum fiscal stress'

Key positive was capping the overall fiscal deficit at 3.4 percent (in FY19 and FY20) despite generous spending

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pankaj Pandey

The Interim Budget 2019 was a pragmatic one, despite the populist undertone of the election year, as the mode of benefits/sops were democratically spread across the diverse strata of population viz. middle-class salaried, rural masses and unorganised sector labourers. The overall theme was of “maximum benefits with minimum fiscal stress”.

Key positive was capping the overall fiscal deficit at 3.4 percent (in FY19 and FY20) despite generous spending. Moreover, most of the allocations to the infra heads (railways, NHAI, rural roads etc.) have not seen a cut in budgeted expenditure levels for FY20 despite higher allocation to rural segments.

The announcement of a direct transfer of Rs 6,000/ annum, to marginal farmers (12 crores) under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisaan Samman Nidhi, is better than erstwhile farm waivers and will go a long way in alleviating rural distress.

Pankaj Pandey
Pankaj Pandey
Head Research|ICICIdirect.com

Another impactful move was mega pension Yojana namely 'Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan' for the marginal unorganised sector workers with an assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 from the age of 60 years.

Additionally, the Finance Minister also proposed to raise the rebate limit on income tax to Rs 5 lakh. The inclusive approach to address poverty at both urban and rural level was commendable.

Focus on disclosures and transparency formed the core of Budget and consumption leg of the economy is expected to receive a boost and regain the growth momentum with the set of announcements, done in the Budget.

The consumption-based companies (largely FMCG & discretionary) would be beneficiary of the government announcements. With major focus on housing and sops related to the same, it could revive the housing segment and ancillaries (cement, building materials etc).

On the infra front, key government scheme such as Railways and Roads allocation has witnessed double-digit growth in expenditure allocation and we remain constructive on the same.

The author is Head – Research, ICICIdirect

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Baba Ramdev's FMCG brand Patanjali #Budget 2019 #building material #cement #Consumption #FMCG #Pankaj Pandey of ICICI Direct

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.