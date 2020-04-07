App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Will Axis Bank weather the COVID-19 storm?

In this episode of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analyses the financial performance of Axis Bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even before the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak led to a market disruption, the Axis Bank stock had underperformed its peer ICICI Bank by a big margin. There was a 48 percent rally in ICICI Bank against a 20 percent rise in Axis Bank in 2019. But can Axis Bank weather the current storm and provide potential returns in the long run?

In this episode of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analyses the financial performance of Axis Bank.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

 

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Axis Bank #ICICI Bank #markets #stocks #video

