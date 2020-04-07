Ideas for Profit | Will Axis Bank weather the COVID-19 storm?

Even before the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak led to a market disruption, the Axis Bank stock had underperformed its peer ICICI Bank by a big margin. There was a 48 percent rally in ICICI Bank against a 20 percent rise in Axis Bank in 2019. But can Axis Bank weather the current storm and provide potential returns in the long run?

In this episode of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analyses the financial performance of Axis Bank.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here…

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here…