eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | These stocks are likely to benefit in 2021 under the 'Make in India' theme The current pandemic has accentuated the need for MNCs/Sovereigns to de-risk the supply chain. Hence, the Make in India theme throws up opportunities in two ways - exporters which can tap additional global opportunities due to supply chain shift, and secondly, companies that are focused on import substitution. In the third edition of our four-part series on key investing themes for 2021, we focus on the Make In India theme to find out which sectors and stocks are likely to benefit in 2021 under this theme.