MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

eye-on-india

Ideas For Profit | These stocks are likely to benefit in 2021 under the 'Make in India' theme

The current pandemic has accentuated the need for MNCs/Sovereigns to de-risk the supply chain. Hence, the Make in India theme throws up opportunities in two ways - exporters which can tap additional global opportunities due to supply chain shift, and secondly, companies that are focused on import substitution. In the third edition of our four-part series on key investing themes for 2021, we focus on the Make In India theme to find out which sectors and stocks are likely to benefit in 2021 under this theme.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.