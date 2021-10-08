MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Stocks to ride the EV opportunity in India

In a bid to move towards cleaner energy, the world has been moving away from ICE-driven vehicles to battery-driven electric vehicles (EV). The progress thus far, has been slow. However, with technological advancement and reduction in costs, EV penetration is expected to grow exponentially. MC Pro has identified companies across the EV ecosystem that could benefit from pick-up in EV penetration.

