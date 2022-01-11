MARKET NEWS

business

Ideas For Profit | MSTC: E-commerce growth, higher dividend & e-auction biz to aid stock move

MSTC is undergoing a transformation from a trading/marketing company into an e-commerce play. Once the growth rate, and cash flows improve and dividend payout increases, we expect re-rating in MSTC to happen. Watch the video to find out the key growth levers that could aid the stock upmove from hereon

