business

Ideas For Profit | ITC analyst day: Value unlocking plans and why market remains unimpressed

Following ITC’s maiden analyst day, the street remains unimpressed, given that nothing is forthcoming in the short-medium term. ITC’s stock has underperformed the Nifty as well as other FMCG companies. Based on our projections, ITC is trading at a P/E multiple of 16x of FY23 estimated earnings. MC Pro suggests investors with a long-term view to accumulate the stock on declines. Here’s why.

