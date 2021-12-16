business Ideas For Profit | ITC analyst day: Value unlocking plans and why market remains unimpressed Following ITC’s maiden analyst day, the street remains unimpressed, given that nothing is forthcoming in the short-medium term. ITC’s stock has underperformed the Nifty as well as other FMCG companies. Based on our projections, ITC is trading at a P/E multiple of 16x of FY23 estimated earnings. MC Pro suggests investors with a long-term view to accumulate the stock on declines. Here’s why.