business Ideas For Profit | Hero MotoCorp: Premiumisation, EV push & robust demand to drive stock re-rating The financial performance of Hero MotoCorp in Q2FY22 improved on a QoQ basis driven by pickup in demand, improvement in realisation and cost reduction efforts undertaken by the company. In terms of demand outlook, customers’ preference towards personal mobility, positive rural sentiment, and new products, especially in the premium segment, are likely to aid demand. Here’s why MC Pro is betting on the stock