you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Here's why this IT company should be on the radar of investors

The stock has corrected by 41 percent in the past three months against 24 percent decline in Nifty and 16 percent of the IT index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


NIIT Technologies has proved its mettle amid challenging times.

Despite deriving a significant share of its revenue from travel

and transportation industry, the company has reported industry

leading revenue performance in Q4.


The reason behind NIIT coming out relatively unscathed is two-fold. On the supply side, it had better preparedness and seamlessly moved the entire workforce to work-from-home with minimum revenue loss. On the demand side, barring travel and transportation, other segments stayed supportive.


In this edition of Ideas For Profit, we dissect the financials of the IT company.




First Published on May 6, 2020 09:39 pm

tags #Covid-19 crisis #COVID-19 impact #Ideas For Profit #Investment Ideas #Moneycontrol Videos #NIIT Tech Q4 #Q4 Earnings #Q4 results #Q4 with moneycontrol #stock ideas #videos

