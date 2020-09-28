Ideas For Profit | Here's why investors should hold on to Coforge despite the rally

Coforge was in the eye of the storm at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to high exposure to troubled verticals of travel and transportation. But the superior execution capability proved the critics wrong, and the company suffered a minor bruise from the pandemic. The company is looking set to come out of the crisis in flying colors.

The markets have rewarded this performance with the stock at its 52-week high – a stupendous rally of 168 percent from the March lows as against 77 percent surge in the IT index and 45 percent surge in the Nifty.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors shouldbook gains, hold on, or buy if they have missed the bus.