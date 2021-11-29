MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Dollar & Rupa: Value innerwear stocks to outperform despite COVID-led disruptions

Value innerwear players, Dollar Industries and Rupa & Company, posted strong double-digit earnings growth YoY in Q2FY22. Volume growth on account of increased demand, following the unlocking measures as well as price hikes, helped deliver earnings growth. Also, given the essential nature of the segment, it is likely to outperform in a scenario of lockdowns or restrictions, if there is a third wave of COVID-19. Any weakness in the stock price would be an opportunity to add both Dollar and Rupa in the portfolio. Watch the video to find out which stock you should bet on.

