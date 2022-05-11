business Ideas For Profit | Delhivery IPO: Superlative Valuation Vs Strong Growth Opportunity | Should You Subscribe? Based on the upper end of the price band, Delhivery IPO is being valued at roughly 6 times of its sales. Investor sentiment has turned sour in the past few months and the prevailing macro conditions do not support a bullish outlook for companies with such fancy valuations. Watch the video to know what MC Pro recommends